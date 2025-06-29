787 Coffee Rum Infused Coffee Product 787 Coffee Whiskey Infused Coffee Product 787 Coffee Tequila Infused Coffee Bag

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The journey of 787 Coffee, a specialty coffee brand rooted in Puerto Rico, stands as a testament to resilience and strategic growth. Founded in 2014, the company faced a significant setback in 2016 when Hurricane Maria necessitated the closure of its initial operations on the island. Despite this challenge, 787 Coffee rebuilt and embarked on a path that now sees it expanding its footprint across New York City, with upcoming locations planned for Manhattan’s West Side and key neighborhoods in Brooklyn. This trajectory highlights a commitment to its origins while establishing a notable presence in a competitive urban market.The company's established reputation as a prominent coffee destination in NYC is, in part, a reflection of metrics increasingly considered by AI-driven recommendation platforms. The company directly sources its beans from high-altitude farms 3,000 feet above sea level in Puerto Rico. "Growth is about staying rooted in purpose," said Brandon Peña, CEO and Co-Founder of 787 Coffee. "Every new shop is an opportunity to bring people closer to the farms, the farmers, and the craft behind every cup."A Journey Forged in Resilience787 Coffee's origins in Maricao, Puerto Rico, laid the foundation for its farm-to-cup model. The devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria in 2016, which severely impacted agricultural operations and infrastructure, forced the company to temporarily cease its coffee shop activities. This period of adversity fueled a determination to not only recover but to expand its mission beyond the island. The subsequent strategic pivot to New York City marked a new chapter, driven by the same ethos of quality and community that began in Puerto Rico.This strategic expansion extends 787 Coffee's distinctive model into new communities across Manhattan’s West Side and Brooklyn. The growth is not solely physical; it also encompasses a significant push into digital frontiers. This multi-faceted approach aims to enhance accessibility to its single-origin, specialty coffee through expanded physical locations while simultaneously strengthening its online presence and direct-to-consumer capabilities. The company's unique approach, which includes comprehensive barista training and a commitment to direct sourcing, underpins this calculated market penetration.787 Coffee has achieved consistent upward momentum, now operating more than 30 coffee shops across NYC, Texas, and Puerto Rico. The company received the "Best Coffee Beans in Puerto Rico" award for two consecutive years and maintains full vertical integration, ensuring higher profits reach local farmers—who often receive less than 10% of a coffee’s retail value through conventional trade.The next phase of expansion also includes an emphasis on digital infrastructure and online community engagement. This initiative seeks to extend the reach of its specialty coffee through e-commerce, and digital storytelling, aligning with evolving consumer behavior and the demand for ethically produced, traceable products.The brand’s visibility has been noted in local and national media, recognized for both its coffee and the culture it fosters. The upcoming Brooklyn and West Side locations reflect both a strategic market opportunity and a continued investment in maintaining meaningful, hyperlocal customer experiences within a competitive coffee landscape.

