Desi Comedy Fest Returns for its 11th Year: Uniting Cultures Through Unforgettable Laughter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready to laugh out loud as the Desi Comedy Fest, America's largest South Asian comedy festival, returns for its 11th spectacular season. Renowned for blending cultural storytelling with relatable humor, this unique comedy showcase takes the stage on Friday August 15 at the iconic Improv Comedy Club in San Jose and Sunday August 17 at the legendary Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco.

Founded by comedians Samson Koletkar and Abhay Nadkarni, Desi Comedy Fest began as a heartfelt response to growing division locally and globally. In an era increasingly defined by polarization and cultural tension, the festival offers a radically simple antidote: laughter.

Desi Comedy Fest exists to do what politics and punditry often fail to bring people together. By spotlighting comedians from across the South Asian diaspora, the festival creates a space where diverse voices find common ground. This year features a vibrant lineup of stand-up comedians with roots across the subcontinent, offering sharp, honest, and hilarious takes on identity, family, immigration, and modern life in America.

"Desi Comedy Fest isn't just about comedy, it's about building community," says co-founder Abhay Nadkarni. "It’s about bridging differences through laughter, breaking stereotypes, and reminding people that humor is a universal language."

“We created Desi Comedy Fest to represent the stories we grew up with funny, awkward, honest, and often unspoken,” says co-founder Samson Koletkar. “It’s more than a show, it’s a celebration of identity, one punchline at a time.”

With past appearances at premier festivals such as SF Sketchfest, Just for Laughs, and international tours in Canada and India, Desi Comedy Fest has become a beacon for comedy lovers seeking both joy and connection.

Featured comedians this year include:

- Ali Mehedi, New York (a Bangladeshi-born Canadian, sold out solo show “Made in Bangladesh”at Edinburgh Fringe)

- Aurora Singh, Sacramento (Born to immigrants from Haiti and India, featured on Sirius XM & ABC’s The 100K Pyramid)

- Bassam Shawl, New York (“Comic to Watch” at the New York Comedy Festival)

- Bhavya Shah, Stanford (a blind comedian, a former world champion debater, breakout star on India’s Got Latent racking up over 100 million views)

- Nitish Sakhuja, Los Angeles (Born and raised in Toronto, featured at Montreal Just For Laughs and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival)

- Vivek Venugopal, San Francisco (born in Zambia, raised in India, schooled in Iowa. performed comedy and improv around the world with "Speechless Live!" and "American Immigrants")

Co-Producers’ Bios:

Abhay Nadkarni: Abhay Nadkarni is a third culture comic, born in Delhi, raised in Doha and Bangalore, now navigating American absurdity with a global point of view. He was featured as a New Face at Just For Laughs in Montreal, has performed at the Melbourne Comedy Festival, and co-founded Desi Comedy Fest and The Setup, a speakeasy style comedy show in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Over 100,000 fans follow him online for silly jokes and sharp takes. His debut comedy special Brown Jesus is now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Samson Koletkar: Samson’s comedy is a unique fusion of his Indian upbringing, Jewish roots, and American life—delivered with wit, warmth, and quick, engaging humor. Known for his cerebral and refreshing clean style, he’s performed across the U.S., Canada, and India, and has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS, NDTV, The Times of India, Ha’aretz, and more. He’s the co-creator of Desi Comedy Fest, founder of Comedy Oakland—winner of East Bay Express’s Best Comedy Night (2016–2023)—and headliner of the Mahatma Moses Comedy Tour. Statistically improbable, culturally conflicted, and hilariously consistent, Samson brings smart laughs to every stage he hits.​

Festival Schedule:

- Friday, August 15 @ 7:30pm: Improv Comedy Club, 62 S 2nd Ave, San Jose

- Sunday, August 17 @ 7pm: Cobb's Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave, San Francisco

For tickets and more information, visit desicomedyfest.com.

