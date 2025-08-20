Comedy Oakland Expands to Mushin 2.0: A Sophisticated New Venue Joins the Roster This September

Comedy Oakland Comedy Show Comedy Oakland Logo

Mushin 2.0 joins Comedy Oakland’s venues this fall, offering intimate Thursday showcases with top notch comedians in a chic lounge setting.

India-born stand-up builds comedy utopia in Oakland” — Peter Hartlaub, SF Chronicle

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Comedy Oakland, renowned for its vibrant and intimate live stand-up shows throughout Oakland, is thrilled to announce the addition of Mushin 2.0—a boutique social lounge—to its roster of performance venues beginning Thursday, September 4, 2025.

🎭 A Perfect Match: Mushin 2.0 Joins Comedy Oakland

Located at 416 13th Street, Oakland, CA 94612, Mushin 2.0 offers a chic, refined environment—ideal for the kind of elevated comedy experiences Comedy Oakland is known for. With its emphasis on craft cocktails, warm ambiance, and versatile event programming, Mushin 2.0 is the perfect setting for both creatives and comedy lovers to converge.

Starting September 4, Comedy Oakland will present “Comedy Oakland Live” shows at Mushin 2.0 every Thursday at 8:00 PM, giving audiences a new elegant and cozy venue to enjoy top-tier stand-up.

🌟 What Comedians Are Saying

“Comedy Oakland has always felt like performing for friends and family—Mushin 2.0 makes it feel like a classy living room full of laughter.”

— Arthur Gaus (SF Sketchfest)

“The intimacy of Comedy Oakland shows means we get to truly connect with the audience. Mushin 2.0 takes that connection and adds a beautiful vibe and atmosphere.”

— Jackie Keliiaa (Comedy Central)

“As a comic, I love rooms where you can hear every laugh, and Mushin 2.0 is built for that. Can’t wait to hit the stage here.”

— Samson Koletkar, Founder of Comedy Oakland

📅 Exciting First Shows at Mushin 2.0

Thursday, September 4 — Featuring Arthur Gaus (SF Sketchfest), Carla Clay (Punch Line SF), Jackie Keliiaa (Comedy Central), Matthew Coe (Laugh After Dark Comedy Fest), Danny Niquette (Happy Medium), Ira Summer (Sirius XM), and Comedy Oakland founder Samson Koletkar.

September 11, 18, and 25 — Rotating ensembles of gifted performers including Abhay Nadkarni (Amazon Prime), Bryant Hicks (Opened for Dave Chapelle), Candy Shaw (Last Comic Standing), Tammy Tea (Comedy Oakland’s Tournament of Champions), Marcus Howard (Punch Line SF), and many more.

🎟️ Ticketing & Reservations

General Admission: $23.50 in advance / $25 at the door

Season Pass Holders: FREE entry with valid Comedy Oakland Summer 2025 Season Pass

Reservations: Tickets available online at ComedyOakland.com or on Eventbrite. Early booking is strongly recommended—seating is intimate and limited.

Perks for Attendees:

No drink minimums. No hidden fees.

Food and cocktails available for purchase.

Free street parking nearby. Close to Downtown BART.

🏆 About Comedy Oakland

Founded in 2009 by comedian Samson Koletkar, Comedy Oakland is the longest-running weekly comedy show in Oakland. Voted “Best Comedy Night” by East Bay Express readers (2016–2023), Comedy Oakland is known for its diverse lineups, intimate venues, and no-gimmick policy—just pure stand-up comedy. It has been featured in the SF Chronicle, ABC7, KPFA94.1FM, and East Bay Express, and it has become a hub for both Bay Area favorites and nationally touring comedians.

📍 Contact & Press Inquiries

Comedy Oakland

📞 (510) 214-2626

📧 info@comedyoakland.com

🌐 www.ComedyOakland.com

Comedy Oakland at Mushin 2.0: Where upscale ambiance meets unfiltered laughter.

