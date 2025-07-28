The Mahatma Moses Comedy Tour Brings Smart, Culture-Blending Laughs to Cities Across Northern California

Mahatma Moses Comedy Tour Banner Mahatma Moses Logo Samson Koletkar Headshot

Smart, clean, and culture-blending comedy from the world’s only Indian Jewish stand-up comic—touring Northern California with long-form laughs & sharp insights.

The show was stolen by an Indian Jewish comedian” — Omar Schubert, Haaretz

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Get ready for an unforgettable night of laughs as Samson Koletkar, a.k.a. Mahatma Moses, hits the stage with the Mahatma Moses Comedy Tour—a one-of-a-kind comedy experience showcasing clean, cerebral, and culture-blending humor.

As the world’s only Indian Jewish stand-up comic, Samson draws on his Indian heritage, Jewish roots, and American life to craft sharp, long-form jokes packed with razor-sharp callbacks and thought-provoking punchlines. A techie-turned-comedian, he’s been named one of BookMyShow’s “10 Best Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade” and Silicon India’s “10 Indian Comedians Who Found Success in the U.S.”

Samson’s comedy has earned him appearances on NPR, NBC, NDTV, The Times of India, jWeekly, and at major festivals including Just for Laughs Vancouver, SF Sketchfest, Twin Cities Jewish Humor Festival, and SF Comedy Day. His resume also includes deep runs in top competitions—semi-finalist in the Seattle International Comedy Competition, and quarter-finalist in the San Francisco Comedy Competition and Great Canadian Laugh Off.

Beyond the stage, Samson is the founder of Comedy Oakland, hailed as a “comedy utopia in Oakland” by the San Francisco Chronicle, and co-creator of Desi Comedy Fest, the biggest South Asian comedy festival in America. He’s also toured with hit showcases like You’re Funny But You Don’t Look Jewish, Funatical Comedy Tour, Make Chai Not War, Pundits with Punchlines, and Sultans of Satire.

Known for his likeable on-stage persona and sharp observational humor, Samson connects with diverse audiences, leaving them entertained, inspired, and laughing long after the show ends.

Tour Dates:

📍 Sep 6 (Sat) – 8:00 PM – Brava SF

📍 Sep 7 (Sun) – 7:00 PM – Punch Line Sacramento

📍 Sep 12 (Fri) – 8:00 PM – Starbright Theater, Campbell

📍 Sep 20 (Sat) – 8:00 PM – Firehouse Arts Center, Pleasanton

📍 Oct 4 (Sat) – 8:00 PM – Brava SF

📍 Oct 5 (Sun) – 7:00 PM – Punch Line Sacramento

📍 Oct 10 (Fri) – 8:00 PM – Sunnyvale Theater

📍 Oct 26 (Sun) – 7:00 PM – Firehouse Arts Center, Pleasanton

📍 Nov 2 (Sun) – 7:00 PM – Punch Line Sacramento

📍 Nov 16 (Sat) – 8:00 PM – Front Row Theater

📍 Nov 22 (Sat) – 8:00 PM – Brava SF

📍 Nov 29 (Sat) – 8:00 PM – Sunnyvale Theater

📍 Dec 7 (Sun) – 7:00 PM – Punch Line Sacramento

📍 Dec 14 (Sun) – 7:00 PM – Brava SF

📍 Dec 19 (Fri) – 8:00 PM – Starbright Theater, Campbell

📍 Dec 27 (Sat) – 8:00 PM – Front Row Theater

Tickets & Info: Visit www.mahatma-moses.com for tour details and links to purchase tickets.

