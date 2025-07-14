MPD Provides Update on Navy Yard Curfew Zone

The Metropolitan Police Department is providing an update on the enforcement of the first Juvenile Curfew Zone, which concluded Sunday night.

The Juvenile Curfew Zone went into effect at 8:00 p.m. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings. Each night, members of the First District engaged youth gathered in public areas within the zone and gained voluntary compliance. No violations or arrests occurred during the hours of the Juvenile Curfew Zone, and no disturbances or incidents involving juveniles were reported.

One curfew violation occurred in Navy Yard shortly after 11:00 p.m. Friday, during citywide juvenile curfew hours. An additional curfew violation occurred around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 1200 block of U Street, Northwest.

“Our goal in establishing Juvenile Curfew Zones is never to make arrests or detain youth for curfew violations. Our members work to engage youth and gain compliance, which is exactly what we observed this weekend,” said Chief of Police Pamela A. Smith. “I thank our community for their cooperation throughout this enforcement. We will continue to leverage Juvenile Curfew Zones as activity warrants throughout the remainder of the summer.”

The Metropolitan Police Department reminds the public that a citywide curfew remains in effect for all juveniles age 17 and under beginning nightly at 11:00 p.m., lasting until 6:00 a.m. the following morning, through August 31, 2025.