Chad Fisher Construction Launches Hiring Campaign for Key Field Roles Amid Project Growth

Chad Fisher Construction Now Hiring Chad Fisher Construction Now Hiring in the Pacific Northwest Chad Fisher Construction Logo

Chad Fisher Construction Opens Three Key Positions to Support Growing Project Demand Across Washington

BURLINGTON, WA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chad Fisher Construction (CFC), a premier commercial and industrial general contractor based in Burlington, WA, is expanding its workforce with three critical new job openings: Construction Laborer, Carpenter, and Project Superintendent. The new roles reflect CFC's continued growth across the Pacific Northwest and commitment to hiring top-tier construction talent.

"We're proud of the projects we deliver and our crew who make it all possible," said Dan Fisher, President of Chad Fisher Construction. "As we take on more complex and regionally impactful work, we're excited to bring new talent onto the team who share our dedication to quality, safety, and skilled workmanship."

Now Hiring: Construction Laborer

CFC is looking for motivated individuals to join its field crew as Construction Laborers, assisting carpenters and project teams on active job sites. This hands-on position offers valuable learning opportunities and a clear path for advancement.

Responsibilities include:

- Operating hand and power tools

- Assisting with concrete pours, rebar tying, formwork, and stripping

- Performing jobsite safety inspections and housekeeping

- Using forklifts, lasers, and basic layout tools

- Supporting trenching, rigging, and tilt-up activities

Requirements:

- Previous construction experience preferred

- Strong work ethic and physical stamina

- Willingness to work outdoors in all conditions

- Full-time availability

Now Hiring: Carpenter

CFC is also hiring skilled Carpenters to lead and support formwork, framing, and concrete construction across its growing portfolio of commercial and industrial projects.

Responsibilities include:

- Building with wood, steel, and concrete using a variety of tools

- Preparing, placing, and stripping concrete forms

- Installing tilt-up walls and layout work using lasers and levels

- Ensuring jobsite safety, cleanliness, and material handling

- Participating in all phases of structural construction

Requirements:

- Prior experience in commercial carpentry or construction

- Familiarity with construction plans and specs

- Commitment to safety and jobsite organization

- Reliable transportation and full-time availability

Now Hiring: Project Superintendent

As the company scales its project portfolio, CFC is also seeking an experienced Project Superintendent to lead on-site operations for commercial and industrial builds.

Responsibilities include:

- Supervising and scheduling crews, subcontractors, and vendors

- Coordinating all phases of construction from start to finish

- Enforcing safety standards and conducting daily progress inspections

- Collaborating with Project Managers, owners, and architects

- Managing documentation, material orders, and on-site issues

Requirements:

- Minimum 5 years of experience supervising commercial/industrial projects

- Expertise in reading plans, building codes, and construction techniques

- Strong leadership, communication, and problem-solving skills

- Willingness to travel and manage multiple jobsite conditions

- Valid WA driver's license and clean driving record

Why Work for us at Chad Fisher Construction?

- Competitive compensation and full benefits

- Long-term career growth and mentorship

- Consistent work on high-impact regional projects

- A positive, team-first company culture rooted in excellence

Interested candidates should apply today on our website at: https://www.cfisherconstruction.com/careers/

About Chad Fisher Construction

Chad Fisher Construction is a family-owned and operated business that delivers expert design-build, engineering and project management services to help their clients grow their businesses. CFC specializes in commercial construction and tenant improvement projects. Headquartered in Burlington, WA, CFC is known for delivering high-quality commercial, industrial, and aerospace facilities. With a focus on safety, reliability, and craftsmanship, the company continues to shape the Pacific Northwest's future one project at a time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.