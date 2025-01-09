Minnesota Bank Regulator Partners with Task Force to Advance Financial Literacy

Minnesota regulator Aeton de Long-Hersh joins ABEP Financial Education Task Force

Minnesota Regulator Joins Financial Literacy Task Force

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Association for Black Economic Power ( ABEP ) is pleased to announce the addition of Aeton de Long-Hersh to its Financial Empowerment Center (FEC) Task Force. With over 20 years of experience in the credit union industry, Aeton brings a wealth of knowledge, leadership, and a deep commitment to improving financial literacy in communities across Minnesota.His extensive background in financial oversight and regulatory affairs makes him an asset to ABEP’s mission of advancing financial literacy, empowerment, and access to economic opportunities within the Black community. As the Director of Credit Unions at the Minnesota Department of Commerce Financial Institutions Division, Aeton oversees the credit union examination program and provides expert advice and guidance to both the Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner on matters of credit union regulation.In addition to his role at the Minnesota Department of Commerce, Aeton served as the Chair of the Legislative and Regulatory Affairs Committee at the National Association of State Credit Union Supervisors (NASCUS). He is also an active member of the CDFI (Community Development Financial Institutions), MDI (Minority Depository Institutions), and LICU (Low-Income Credit Unions) Committee at NASCUS, where he advocates for policies and initiatives that drive economic equity and community development.ABEP’s Financial Empowerment Center Task Force is dedicated to developing and implementing comprehensive financial education programs that cater to diverse audiences while facilitating a culture of financial wellness within the community.Aeton’s dedication to fostering financial education and empowering individuals through knowledge aligns perfectly with ABEP's vision for a financially empowered and economically stable community. “We are thrilled to welcome Aeton to our Financial Empowerment Center Task Force,” said Debra Hurston, Executive Director of ABEP. “His distinguished background in the credit union industry and his commitment to financial education will help us expand our reach and continue to provide transformative financial education to the communities we serve.”For more information about the Association for Black Economic Power and its Financial Empowerment Center, visit www.abepmpls.org ###About the Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP)The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the economic well-being. Through financial education, advocacy, and community-building initiatives, ABEP works to foster financial empowerment and promote systemic change for economic equity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.