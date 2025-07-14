Delray Beach Deputy Vice Mayor Angela Burns Earns Over 150 Local Endorsements & Raises $32,000 in Grassroots Re-Election

Re-elect Angela Burns for City Commission Logo Delray Beach City Commissioner Angela Burns

Burns’ success comes from 167 individual donors averaging $178 per contribution

This campaign is fueled by the people who live and work in Delray Beach.” — Deputy Vice Mayor Angela Burns

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just six months into her re-election campaign, Deputy Vice Mayor Angela Burns has built a wave of grassroots momentum, earning endorsements from more than 150 community leaders, elected officials, small businesses, and local organizations. Her campaign has also raised over $32,000 from more than 160 individual donors, with an average contribution of $178—further demonstrating broad, community-driven support.“This campaign is fueled by the people who live and work in Delray Beach,” said Deputy Vice Mayor Angela Burns. “I’m deeply honored to have the support of so many who believe in our shared vision for a stronger, more united city. Together, we’ll keep working on the issues that matter most to our neighborhoods.”Angela’s early endorsements span every corner of Delray Beach and beyond, including:• Palm Beach County Commissioner Bobby Powell, Jr.• State Senator Lori Berman• State Senator Mack Bernard• State Representative Joe Casello• State Representative Debra Tendrich• Former Delray Beach City Commissioner David Randolph• Former School Board Member Dr. Debra L. Robinson• Service Employees International Union (SEIU)• Palm Beach County Human Rights Council (PBCHRC)Elected in March 2023, Angela Burns is a lifelong Delray Beach resident and proud member of the historic Newman family, with roots in the city dating back to 1908. A retired public-school teacher of 34 years—many of which were spent at Village Academy—Burns has long been a trusted advocate for families, small businesses, and community progress. Her service has included leadership roles on the School Advisory Council, Affordable Housing Board, Library Board, and Education Advisory Board.Now serving as Deputy Vice Mayor, Angela remains focused on preserving Delray Beach’s unique character, expanding opportunities for residents, and ensuring every neighborhood has a voice at City Hall.

