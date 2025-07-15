EWF 2025 Agenda Is Live — Explore What’s Ahead for Women in Tech & Leadership

Network with Executive Women in Cyber

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Executive Women's Forum (EWF) , a DSG Global Company, has officially announced the 2025 Annual Conference agenda . Expanding on last year’s Igniting Impact conference, the 2025 event is continuing to push forward progress with the theme “Accelerating Impact in Technology & Leadership: Bravely Moving Forward.”The program will open on Wednesday, October 15, at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, CO, bringing together over 700 women from diverse sectors to discuss critical issues in cybersecurity, risk management, privacy, governance, compliance, IT audit, and related technologies.The EWF Annual Conference offers a unique educational and inspiring experience with presentations that focus on technical updates, leadership development, and inspirational insights. The Leadership Track highlights the intersection of positive psychology principles and leadership practices with actionable takeaways. The Technical Track highlights emerging technologies and related risks and solutions. Topics include: cybersecurity threats, application and cloud security, generative AI, quantum cryptography, and more.Thought leaders from TikTok, Microsoft, US Bank, JP Morgan Chase, Comcast, PwC, Discover Financial Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance, and more are delivering sessions that prepare participants to confidently manage the demands of the current cybersecurity environment.Speakers Kelly Trombetta, FNB Bank, and Julia Kaufmann, PNC Bank, will continue their discussion on Generative AI at their session “The Second Annual GenAI Hunger Games.” This session will bring to life the critical lessons the industry has learned now that Gen AI has enabled business outcomes for well over a year.In their session “From Silos to Synergy: Integrating Application and Cloud Security” speakers from Merck, EY, and Home Depot will lead a critical conversation on how the early integration of application and cloud security strengthens defenses.TD Bank’s Karen Smith will lead a Wisdom Circle titled, “Governance in the Age of Agile: Finding Balance Between Innovation and Oversight.” Wisdom Circles facilitate group conversations by bringing together people who are interested in a specific topic to share ideas, insights, and advice.In the Leadership Track session “Emotional Agility: THE EQ Superpower to Navigate Change and Transformation Successfully,” Lisa Kaplin, Lisa Kaplin, LLC, will discuss the neuroscience of emotional intelligence and how it directly supports resilience, decision-making, and adaptability under pressure.The conference includes engaging keynote sessions, panel discussions, interactive workshops, the annual themed evening party, a headshot station, crucial networking designed to foster meaningful connections, meals, and more.This October, join a powerful network of peers driving change at the intersection of cybersecurity, risk, and leadership. For more information and to secure your spot, please visit the EWF Annual Conference website Stay tuned for further updates and announcements regarding keynotes, agenda details, and special events.

