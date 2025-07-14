MLS Momentum Grows as Rayse Unveils Seller-Focused Solution for Listing Agents

Rayse launches seller tool to help agents show their value with real-time updates—now used by 139K+ agents as demand for transparency surges.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rayse, the fast-growing real estate transparency platform launched in 2024, today announced the expansion of its product line to now include a new groundbreaking seller-facing module designed specifically for listing agents and their seller clients. This marks a significant milestone in Rayse’s mission to help agents demonstrate their value while enhancing transparency for consumers throughout the real estate transaction.Since its debut, Rayse has been rapidly adopted by MLSs, associations, brokerages, and real estate teams nationwide. Leading the way, five different Multiple Listing Services containing over 139,000 real estate agents have committed to covering the entire cost of Rayse for all their members, citing the platform’s proven ability to increase consumer trust and improve the agent-client experience.“Rayse is transforming the way agents communicate their value,” said Andy Fegley, CEO of Phoenix REALTORS. “Our members are thrilled to have a tool that not only supports transparency but also deepens the relationship between agents and clients during one of the most important financial decisions of their lives.”Rayse’s buyer-side platform initially gained traction after publishing a groundbreaking study revealing that 46% of homebuyers believed their agent spent less than 15 hours on their transaction—when in reality, agents perform over 200 tasks totaling 80–100 hours of work. With the introduction of the seller-facing platform, the company is once again shining a light on the unseen value of real estate professionals by providing a new nationwide survey of home sellers finding that 51% believed their agent spent less than 20 hours listing and selling their home. Interestingly enough, the same survey group overwhelmingly expressed the need for more transparency:- 96% said it was important for their agent to provide real-time updates via text or app- 82% said they would find value in a tool that showed what their agent was doing behind the scenesHere’s the kicker- 64% surveyed said they would be willing to pay their agent more for that level of visibility, with another 25% indicating they might pay their agent more.This demand signals a growing shift in consumer expectations—and a major opportunity for agents to differentiate themselves.“Our mission has always been to elevate the role of the agent and give them the tools to clearly communicate their value,” said James Dwiggins, co-founder and co-CEO of Rayse. “This seller version is a natural next step, and the early response has been incredible. Agents now have one centralized place to log and share all the activity—marketing, offers, updates—keeping clients informed and confident every step of the way.”Rayse’s seller version launches just as several more major MLSs are preparing to roll out the platform as a core benefit to their members in the coming months. With both buyer and seller products now in the market, Rayse is positioned to become a foundational layer of trust and transparency in the modern real estate experience.About RayseFounded in 2024, Rayse is a client-facing platform designed to help real estate agents showcase the full scope of their work while providing homebuyers and sellers with real-time visibility throughout the transaction process. By making every task, update, and milestone transparent, Rayse strengthens the agent-client relationship and raises the bar for service across the industry.For media inquiries, contact:pr@rayse.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.