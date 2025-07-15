SFA Rocket City Chapter to Host Space Force Guardian and NASA Astronaut Brigadier General Nick Hague
HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Space Force Association (SFA) Rocket City Chapter will host a Space Warfighter Talk with Space Force Guardian and NASA Astronaut Brigadier General Nick Hague on Thursday, July 17, 2025, at The University of Alabama at Huntsville.
During this special community event, Brig. Gen. Hague will present video from his most recent mission, Commercial Crew-9 / ISS Expedition 72, followed by a fireside chat and audience Q&A.
Brig. Gen. Hague serves as an active Astronaut at the NASA Johnson Space Center, Houston, Texas. He served as the NASA SpaceX Crew-9 Commander which launched on Sept. 28, 2024, and returned on March 18, 2025. Brig. Gen. Hague was commissioned from the U.S. Air Force Academy and has served on active duty for over 25 years in a variety of educational, research, developmental test, program management and operational positions.
“Through the lens of Brig. Gen. Hague’s recent mission, attendees will gain a deeper appreciation of the challenges our Guardians and astronauts face—and why space is critical to our nation’s future,” said Brigadier General (Ret.) Damon Feltman, President of the SFA Huntsville Chapter. “We are honored to welcome Brig. Gen. Hague and are grateful to University of Alabama at Huntsville President Dr. Charles L. Karr for hosting this special event.”
Because of limited seating, registration is required. General Admission tickets are free and can be claimed here: https://lnkd.in/ettci38s.
This event is sponsored by Chugach Government Solutions, LLC.
Event Details:
Date: Thursday, July 17, 2025
Time: Reception (invite only): 5-5:30 p.m. / Presentation: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Location: The University of Alabama at Huntsville – Charger Union Theater
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is the only independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association whose sole focus is supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
