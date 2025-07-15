Factory Entertainment Reveals Its Plans For San Diego Comic-Con 2025

DC Comics | Hall of Justice Scaled Prop Replica Jaws | Amity Island Billboard Scaled Prop Replica Star Trek: The Original Series | Gary Seven Servo Limited Edition Prop Replica

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Factory Entertainment , a fan-favorite producer of licensed pop-culture collectibles, and a staple exhibitor at San Diego Comic-Con since 2011, has revealed its 2025 line of Convention Exclusive Premiere items, which will be available for purchase for the first time anywhere at its booth (#2743) at SDCC.This year Factory Entertainment will be leaning into its reputation as the industry leader in high-quality full-sized and reduced scale prop replicas with the following offerings:• DC Comics | Hall of Justice Scaled Prop Replica• Jaws | Amity Island Billboard Scaled Prop Replica• Jaws | Amity Island Police Chief Badge and Patch Limited Edition Prop Replica• Star Trek: The Next Generation | Enterprise-D Dedication Plaque Limited Edition Prop Replica• Back To the Future | Lyon Estates Scaled Prop Replica• Star Trek: The Original Series | Gary Seven Servo Limited Edition Prop Replica• Star Trek: The Original Series | Desktop Viewer Scaled Prop Replica• Star Trek: Deep Space Nine | Sword of Khaless Scaled Prop Replica• Star Trek III: The Search For Spock | Klingon D'k Tahg Scaled Prop Replica• Battlestar Galactica | Cylon Rifle Scaled Prop Replica• Masters of the Universe | She-Ra Sword of Protection Scaled Prop Replica• Friday The 13th | Jason Mask Scaled Prop ReplicaIn addition to its Convention Exclusive Premieres and a selection of other Factory Entertainment products available for purchase, Factory Entertainment’s booth will also feature new additions to its showstopping FE Masterworks™ line of ultra high-end, custom built studio scale models and a sneak peek at many upcoming and previously unseen products arriving later in 2025 and 2026.Factory Entertainment is also pleased to be hosting an in-booth appearance on Thursday July 24 by the cast of the upcoming Red Sonja feature film, in cooperation with Samuel Goldwyn Films. Red Sonja hits theaters on August 15, 2025.An extremely limited quantity of 2025 Convention Exclusive Premieres will be available to purchase at Factory Entertainment’s booth (#2743) during the convention. Fans who are unable to attend the show will still be able to order these collectibles on Factory Entertainment’s website, http://www.factoryent.com , for delivery in August.For more information on Factory Entertainment and its SDCC 2025 offerings, visit www.factoryent.com or follow @FactoryEnt on social media.About Factory Entertainment:Factory Entertainment, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality licensed collectibles, toys and home goods featuring a wide variety of entertainment properties, including Star Trek, Batman, Back To The Future, James Bond, Jaws, Jurassic Park, Masters of The Universe, ThunderCats, Battlestar Galactica, Men In Black, Wonder Woman, Game of Thrones, House of The Dragon, Harry Potter, The Beatles, Universal Monsters and many others.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.