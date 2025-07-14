Data Facts Promotes William Dent to Director of Client Experience

Data Facts, a provider of national and international background screening, recently announced the promotion of William Dent to Director of Client Experience.

This new role represents our commitment to delivering an exemplary customer service experience, one that’s proactive, seamless, and built on trust.” — Daphne Large, CEO & Founder

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this newly created role, William will lead the charge in defining, refining, and elevating Data Facts’ brand of client service excellence. His responsibilities include leading the Account Care Team (ACT), which handles client experience for small to mid-sized clients. He will also manage customer service operations, account setup and scoping, and both internal and client-facing support for drug screening services. He will also continue to directly manage several of the company’s key accounts.

William brings a wealth of industry knowledge and leadership experience to the position. As a long-term member of the Data Facts team, he has previously served in roles like Strategic Account Manager and National Account Executive. With a strong background in background screening, operations, and high-level account management, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to delivering outstanding client outcomes.

“We are thrilled to have William step into this pivotal leadership position,” said Daphne Large, CEO of Data Facts. “His deep expertise and proven performance make him the ideal person to strengthen our transformation and continued focus on live customer service and US-based client support. This new role represents our commitment to delivering an exemplary customer service experience, one that’s proactive, seamless, and built on trust. William’s attention to detail, strategic thinking, and dedication to client satisfaction make him the perfect choice to lead this effort. William’s leadership will directly impact Data Facts’ ability to delight clients in 2025 and beyond.”

William Dent stepped into the role in May 2025.

About Data Facts

For over three decades, Data Facts has provided background screening clients trust to make sound hiring decisions. Working with Data Facts is an investment not only in your business but also in an invaluable partnership. As pioneers in the industry, Data Facts is passionate about creating safe, secure workplaces. We leverage technology to amplify our efforts, but also employ real people to provide common sense and exceptional customer service. The result? Reliable candidate and employee information that’s returned quickly and efficiently. Data Facts delivers technology-driven information for people, about people, by people.

