Rellevate Partners with Catholic Relief Services to Enhance Aid Disbursement Globally

Rellevate and CRS logos side-by-side with a double-headed arrow in between them, indicating its partnership.

Rellevate and Catholic Relief Services partner to enhance secure, efficient global aid disbursement, leveraging innovative fintech for vulnerable populations.

We are incredibly proud to partner with Catholic Relief Services. This collaboration underscores Rellevate's commitment to leveraging our innovative financial technology for social good.” — Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO

STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rellevate , a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access, has been selected through a competitive solicitation by Catholic Relief Services to provide reloadable or non-reloadable prepaid card services, including virtual card services, to CRS Country Programs, Program Offices, and Outreach Countries. This strategic partnership will enable CRS to disburse funds to vulnerable populations worldwide more efficiently and securely, ensuring timely access to critical aid."We are incredibly proud and honored to partner with Catholic Relief Services (CRS), an organization renowned globally for its tireless efforts in humanitarian aid and sustainable development," said Stewart A. Stockdale, Rellevate Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO. "This collaboration underscores Rellevate's commitment to leveraging our innovative financial technology for social good. Our prepaid and virtual card solutions will provide CRS with flexible, secure, and rapid disbursement capabilities, crucial for delivering aid effectively in diverse and often challenging environments. We look forward to supporting CRS in their vital mission to assist the poor and vulnerable across the globe."Alan Grundy, the Cash Lead for the Humanitarian Response Department at Catholic Relief Services, added, “As crises and levels of need continue to grow globally, CRS is scaling its geographic reach and strengthening its readiness to rapidly deliver cash assistance. Through our partnership with Rellevate, we are enhancing our capacity to respond quickly and effectively, ensuring we reach the most vulnerable populations across diverse and challenging contexts worldwide.”About Rellevate, Inc.Rellevate is a fintech empowering consumers with innovative services for flexible money access. Available through private and public sector partnerships, our offerings include Digital Banking -- disbursements, payments, and employer services. Our proprietary software ensures real-time money movement and account funding to various end-user methods such as wallets, multi-wallet accounts, debit, prepaid, and incentive.With over 3 million account holders, Rellevate is a digital banking and payment services leader. Our clients include UNICEF, the State of Georgia, the City of Baltimore, SpartanNash, St. Lucie Public Schools, Detroit Crime Stoppers, and the Arizona Lottery. This diverse clientele showcases Rellevate's ability to deliver solutions across multiple sectors.About Catholic Relief Services (CRS)Catholic Relief Services is the official international humanitarian agency of the Catholic community in the United States. The agency alleviates suffering and provides assistance to people in need in more than 100 countries, without regard to race, religion or nationality. CRS’ relief and development work is accomplished through programs of emergency response, HIV, health, agriculture, education, microfinance and peacebuilding. For more information, visit www.crs.org and follow Catholic Relief Services on social media at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.