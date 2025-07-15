Candela Matrix® Now Available at The Aesthetic Lab

Now Offering Candela Matrix Pro!

The Aesthetic Lab in Leander, Texas, is excited to announce the Candela Matrix®, a state-of-the-art laser system, to their practice.

The Candela Matrix is an innovative technology which allows us to treat a wide range of skin concerns with greater efficacy and reduced downtime. It’s the future of non-surgical skin enhancement.” — Alysia Johnson

LEANDER, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Aesthetic Lab is excited to introduce the Candela Matrix to its lineup of cutting-edge aesthetic treatments. This advanced device is poised to enhance the quality of their services, delivering exceptional results in skin rejuvenation and more.About The MatrixThe Matrixsystem ushers in a new era of skin rejuvenation by combining advanced radiofrequency (RF) microneedling with the innovative Matrix ProSublative treatment. Designed to treat, preserve, and revitalize the skin through every stage of aging, this versatile platform supports a youthful appearance as part of a comprehensive and proactive skincare regimen.At the heart of the system is the Matrix Proapplicator, which delivers personalized, sublative RF energy tailored to each patient’s unique skin type and concerns. This non-invasive technology penetrates beneath the skin’s surface to stimulate collagen production and tissue remodeling, effectively addressing early signs of aging without significant downtime.What sets this groundbreaking system apart is its integration of impedance monitoring and Depth Intelligence™ technology, which delivers real-time feedback to help ensure consistent, high-quality results for every patient.By working at up to 3 depths with a single insertion, this multi-application system is radiofrequency, intelligently redefined. The MatrixPro Applicator is equipped with an array of the thinnest microneedles on the market that deliver short-pulse RF energy to the skin in a fractional manner. Treatment outcomes include new collagen creation and marked improvement in overall skin appearance and texture.“We are thrilled to bring the Candela Matrix to our clients,” said Alysia Johnson at The Aesthetic Lab. “This innovative technology allows us to treat a wide range of skin concerns with greater efficacy and reduced downtime. It’s the future of non-surgical skin enhancement.”Experience the MatrixDifferenceVisit The Aesthetic Lab in Leander, Texas and discover the transformative power of the Candela Matrix. Whether you're looking to achieve smoother skin, reduce signs of aging, or address specific skin concerns, their team is there to help you achieve your aesthetic goals.For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact The Aesthetic Lab in Leander, Texas at https://theaestheticlabatx.com/ or call 737-497-5353.About The Aesthetic Lab in Leander, TexasThe Aesthetic Lab understands the nature of beauty is multifaceted. We strive to use the foundations of science and a keen artistic eye to formulate customized treatments as individual as you are. Come experience how we at the Lab listen to your goals, create custom treatment options, and help you look and feel more beautiful. Book your consultation today and experience skin care that truly transforms.

