GlobalComix and Comix Wellspring partner to enable Global Print-On-Demand for Indie Creators and Publishers Worldwide

GlobalComix and Comix Wellspring partner to bring print comics to the world.

Two Comic Powerhouses, One Mission: Creators First

We’re building a system that removes the gatekeepers, empowers creators, and makes it easier than ever for fans to collect and support the comics they love” — Will Graves, Head of Content at GlobalComix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix, the leading platform for digital comics, and Comix Wellspring, one of North America’s most trusted comic book printers, have joined forces to launch a creator-first, print-on-demand solution that finally bridges the gap between digital reach and physical publishing, one copy at a time.Starting in the U.S. and expanding globally, GlobalComix Print gives comic creators and publishers the unprecedented ability to sell professionally printed copies of their books directly to fans, without managing inventory, logistics, or costly minimum print runs.With the service, creators can sell their printed comics without upfront investment on GlobalComix, via personal storefronts and direct social media links. International publishers can sell their book to US consumers without fighting for shelf space or dealing with tariffs.“This is something creators have been asking for,” said Will Graves, Head of Content at GlobalComix. “A way to bring their comics into the hands of fans, on demand, without hassle. But this is more than just a feature. It’s a statement about where the industry is going, how we’re making sure creators lead the way, as well as giving publishers worldwide an easy solution to selling their books internationally.”Unlike generic printing services that treat comics like just another SKU, this solution is built by and for the comic book community. Comix Wellspring prints in-house, ensuring fast, consistent, high-quality results that meet the unique needs of comic creators. Together, GlobalComix and Comix Wellspring are building something deeper: a creator-powered infrastructure that can scale globally, while keeping control and profits in the hands of the artists.“We’ve printed over a million books for indie creators,” said Tim Webster, Chief Revenue Officer at Comix Wellspring. “This partnership is about more than adding a print button; it’s about giving creators a platform where their work, their brand, and their audience all connect. It’s time the print world caught up with the passion and innovation already thriving in digital comics.”What Makes This Different:- Fast turnaround, high quality, no inventory- Set your own margins, control your brand- Sell via GlobalComix or social media- Print quality built specifically for comicsThe program launches with a select group of creators and publishers in August, followed by a broader rollout in Q4 2025.We will continue to develop the program together with creators and expand the product options going forward. Bulk print options are also available for creators who want inventory for conventions, retail, or fulfillment, and a full range of merchandise, posters, and apparel will be added in upcoming phases.“We’re building a system that removes the gatekeepers, empowers creators, and makes it easier than ever for fans to collect and support the comics they love,” said Graves. “This is about bringing real-world revenue into the hands of storytellers worldwide, one book at a time.”Celebrate the PartnershipTo mark this exciting collaboration, Comix Wellspring is offering a 10% site-wide discount on all book print orders until the end of August 2025. This limited-time promotion is designed to help creators bring their projects to life while enjoying significant savings. Just use the code GlobalC10 on your order to receive the discount!About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a digital publishing platform that empowers comic creators and publishers to share, sell, and monetize their work globally. With a growing catalog of indie and mainstream content, GlobalComix offers tools for distribution, community building, and data-driven growth.Contact: contact@globalcomix.comAbout Comix WellspringComix Wellspring is a North American comic book printer specializing in high-quality, fast-turnaround services for independent creators and publishers. Trusted by thousands of creators, CWS prints in-house to deliver scalable, reliable, and professional solutions tailored for the comic book industry.Contact: hello@comixwellspring.com

