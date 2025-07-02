World’s first: IDW comics are digitally available on GlobalComix Gold, the same day they hit stores

Read IDW day-and-date with GlobalComix Gold.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GlobalComix, the premier digital platform for comics, manga, and graphic novels, is excited to announce a major expansion in its partnership with award-winning IDW Publishing. Starting July 9th, new IDW releases will be available day-and-date on GlobalComix, giving fans instant access the same day books hit comic shops.Here’s what’s coming:- Top Shelf Productions, IDW’s acclaimed imprint, will be available à la carte the day of release - perfect for readers who want to pick and choose their favorites.- But the bigger headline? Every other IDW title will be included in the GlobalComix Gold membership on release day. From Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Star Trek to Godzilla, Sonic the Hedgehog, and more!“We’re excited to bring IDW’s publishing line to GlobalComix with day-and-date availability,” said Aub Driver, VP of Marketing at IDW Publishing. “Digital readers are a critical part of our evolving audience, and this partnership allows us to deliver our biggest titles - Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek, Godzilla, and more - to fans the same day they hit comic shops. It’s about reach, access, and momentum, and we’re glad to have GlobalComix in our digital arsenal as we grow into the next era of comics readership.”"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with IDW and deliver their groundbreaking stories to readers the instant they launch," said Christopher Carter, CEO of GlobalComix. "This milestone marks a new era of access and choice - elevating the GlobalComix Gold member experience and empowering fans to explore IDW's iconic worlds on their terms."In addition to instant access via Gold, individual issues will also be available for purchase across the platform, with members receiving exclusive discounts.To celebrate the launch, GlobalComix will feature special editorial spotlights and curated reading lists to help fans dive deeper into IDW’s most iconic and anticipated stories.Links:About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a digital comics platform offering instant access to thousands of comics, graphic novels, and manga from top publishers and creators around the world. With a reader-first experience and robust creator tools, GlobalComix is redefining how comics are discovered, read, and enjoyed.About IDW PublishingIDW (NYSE AMERICAN: IDW) is a leading media company providing uniquely compelling stories and characters in various genres for global audiences across all entertainment platforms. The award-winning IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment divisions holistically evaluate and acquire IP for franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, theatrical, merchandise, and other entertainment platforms, in addition to bringing world-renowned storytelling to life with our creative partners.

