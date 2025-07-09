Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,153 in the last 365 days.

GlobalComix Drops Gold Membership Price to $6.99/Month as IDW Day-and-Date Launches

Get GlobalComix Gold for only $6.99 per month or $69 per year.

The best deal in comics just got better.

Read Godzilla: Heist on GlobalComix.

Read Godzilla: Heist on GlobalComix.

Read the new run of Star Trek: Lower Decks on GlobalComix.

Read the new run of Star Trek: Lower Decks on GlobalComix.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Naruto

Read this epic crossover on GlobalComix.

Massive IDW content drop includes TMNT, Sonic, Star Trek, Godzilla, and more

This is more than a price drop - it’s a commitment to making world-class comics accessible to everyone”
— Christopher Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of GlobalComix
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting today, IDW Publishing’s day-and-date releases are officially live on GlobalComix, launching alongside a major update to the platform’s pricing.

The GlobalComix Gold membership now features unified pricing across web and app, making it easier than ever to access top-tier comics from any device.

The new pricing is:
- $6.99/month (previously $7.99 on web and $9.99 in-app)
- $69/year (previously $89.99 on web and $109.99 in-app)

To mark the occasion, GlobalComix has released 176 IDW titles - including single issues, volumes, and trades - on Gold, instantly accessible to all members. This includes fan-favorite series such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Trek, Godzilla, My Little Pony, and more.

“This is more than a price drop - it’s a commitment to making world-class comics accessible to everyone,” said Christopher Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of GlobalComix. “With day-and-date releases from IDW now part of Gold, we’re transforming what it means to be a member. Readers aren’t just getting incredible value - they’re joining a movement to reimagine how comics are experienced in the digital age.”

All day-and-date IDW titles are also available for single-book purchases, including 12 titles from IDW’s Top Shelf Productions imprint.

Links:
- Browse IDW's latest releases
- Get GlobalComix Gold

About GlobalComix
GlobalComix is a digital comics platform offering instant access to thousands of comics, graphic novels, and manga from top publishers and creators around the world. With a reader-first experience and robust creator tools, GlobalComix is redefining how comics are discovered, read, and enjoyed.

About IDW Publishing
IDW (NYSE AMERICAN: IDW) is a leading media company providing uniquely compelling stories and characters in various genres for global audiences across all entertainment platforms. The award-winning IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment divisions holistically evaluate and acquire IP for franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, theatrical, merchandise, and other entertainment platforms, in addition to bringing world-renowned storytelling to life with our creative partners.

Kevin Van Ness
Global Publishing Interactive, Inc.
contact@globalcomix.com

GlobalComix Weekly: IDW, Superman, and a Massive Gold Price Drop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

GlobalComix Drops Gold Membership Price to $6.99/Month as IDW Day-and-Date Launches

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more