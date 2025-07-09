GlobalComix Drops Gold Membership Price to $6.99/Month as IDW Day-and-Date Launches

The best deal in comics just got better. Read Godzilla: Heist on GlobalComix. Read the new run of Star Trek: Lower Decks on GlobalComix. Read this epic crossover on GlobalComix.

Massive IDW content drop includes TMNT, Sonic, Star Trek, Godzilla, and more

This is more than a price drop - it’s a commitment to making world-class comics accessible to everyone” — Christopher Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of GlobalComix

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starting today, IDW Publishing’s day-and-date releases are officially live on GlobalComix, launching alongside a major update to the platform’s pricing.The GlobalComix Gold membership now features unified pricing across web and app, making it easier than ever to access top-tier comics from any device.The new pricing is:- $6.99/month (previously $7.99 on web and $9.99 in-app)- $69/year (previously $89.99 on web and $109.99 in-app)To mark the occasion, GlobalComix has released 176 IDW titles - including single issues, volumes, and trades - on Gold, instantly accessible to all members. This includes fan-favorite series such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sonic the Hedgehog, Star Trek, Godzilla, My Little Pony, and more.“This is more than a price drop - it’s a commitment to making world-class comics accessible to everyone,” said Christopher Carter, CEO and Co-Founder of GlobalComix. “With day-and-date releases from IDW now part of Gold, we’re transforming what it means to be a member. Readers aren’t just getting incredible value - they’re joining a movement to reimagine how comics are experienced in the digital age.”All day-and-date IDW titles are also available for single-book purchases, including 12 titles from IDW’s Top Shelf Productions imprint.Links:About GlobalComixGlobalComix is a digital comics platform offering instant access to thousands of comics, graphic novels, and manga from top publishers and creators around the world. With a reader-first experience and robust creator tools, GlobalComix is redefining how comics are discovered, read, and enjoyed.About IDW PublishingIDW (NYSE AMERICAN: IDW) is a leading media company providing uniquely compelling stories and characters in various genres for global audiences across all entertainment platforms. The award-winning IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment divisions holistically evaluate and acquire IP for franchise development across comics and graphic novels, television, theatrical, merchandise, and other entertainment platforms, in addition to bringing world-renowned storytelling to life with our creative partners.

