Altman Solon Celebrates Five Years of Global TMT Leadership

At the five-year mark, Altman Solon has grown into the largest strategy firm to focus exclusively on TMT

The past five years have been marked by unprecedented global change, and through it all, our firm has grown into a worldwide market leader.” — Rory J. Altman, Altman Solon Managing Partner

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Altman Solon is proud to celebrate the five-year anniversary of the merger between Altman Vilandrie & Company, headquartered in Boston, and Solon Management Consulting, headquartered in Munich. Since uniting these two firms in July 2020, Altman Solon has rapidly grown into the largest strategy consulting firm exclusively focused on telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT).Over the past five years, Altman Solon has expanded its global footprint from eight to 15 offices worldwide, with a presence across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm has grown significantly, with number of partners, firm headcount, number of projects, and firm revenues all at least doubling since 2020.Since the merger, Altman Solon has been recognized as an expert adviser on TMT transactions – both buy-side and sell-side – worldwide, earning TMT Finances' Due Diligence Adviser of the Year Award five times across the U.S., EMEA, and APAC."The past five years have been marked by unprecedented global change, and through it all, our firm has grown into a worldwide market leader," said Altman Solon Managing Partner Rory J. Altman, based in Boston. "As we have expanded into new geographies, we've supported our clients with global reach and local expertise in a rapidly changing TMT landscape.""By investing in our people, from junior team members to senior leadership globally, we're strengthening our market position to meet the growing needs of our corporate and investor clients," said Managing Partner Matthias Hamel, based in Munich. "Our success is thanks to a great team and culture, deep experience and industry knowledge, and our ability to quickly adapt to rapid market changes.""Since our merger, generative AI has emerged as a major topic for TMT players," said Managing Partner Dan Lerner, based in London. "Altman Solon has risen to the challenge by developing cutting-edge expertise in AI, helping clients understand key use cases, deployment models, and strategic implications—to improve both go-to-market strategies and operational efficiency.""These five years have flown by," said Managing Partner Justin Jameson, based in Sydney. "Look-ing ahead, we plan to continue growing with purpose while delivering the TMT expertise our clients rely on.”About Altman Solon:Altman Solon is the world’s largest strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on the telecommunications, media, and technology (TMT) sectors. With 15 offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific, the firm works with market leaders, challenger brands, and investors across the TMT sectors.

