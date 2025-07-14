Submit Release
Toynk Unveils Massive Lineup of San Diego Comic-Con 2025 Exclusives and Debuts

Tamagotchi Plush SDCC 2025 Toynk Exclusives

The Golden Girls Retro Figure Box Set Toynk SDCC 2025 Exclusive

Geeki Tikis Disney Aloha Mickey Mouse Mug Toynk SDCC 2025 Debut

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The countdown to San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2025 has begun, and premier collectibles retailer Toynk is offering all-new grails for collectors to add to their haul. Attendees can look forward to Toynk’s epic lineup of exclusives, limited editions, and first-to-market debuts coming to the SDCC showroom floor.

Up for grabs will be an assorted selection of accessories and apparel, action figures, Brickcraft building block sets, Geeki Tikis® mugs, plush, and more. Featured brands span some of pop culture’s biggest names, including Family Guy, Friday the 13th, Futurama, Godzilla, The Golden Girls, Tamagotchi, and many other fan-favorites.

Attendees can shop with Toynk at Booths #829, #3749, and #3849, as well as with the company’s amazing partners across the showroom floor, including Cardsmiths (Booth #403), Syndicate Collectibles (Booth #4129), and Toynk ft. Sanrio (Booth #2543).

Those who are unable to make it to SDCC still have the opportunity to join in all the excitement. A limited selection of Toynk’s highly anticipated SDCC Exclusives and Debut items will be available online at www.toynk.com after the show, only while supplies last.

About Toynk Toys
Toynk is a premier creator and retailer of an ever-expanding array of pop culture collectibles, apparel, and fan gear. A dedicated source to connect fans with the worlds and characters they love most.

