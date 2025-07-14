Alpha Eta Rho Announces Opening of National Headquarters at The Ohio State University Airport

Alpha Eta Rho (AHP) proudly announces the opening of its new national headquarters at The Ohio State University Airport (KOSU) in Columbus, Ohio.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ​​FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEAlpha Eta Rho Announces Opening of National Headquarters at The Ohio State University Airport, Marking Historic Return to a Permanent HomeAlpha Eta Rho (AHP), the nation’s premier professional collegiate aviation organization, proudly announces the opening of its new national headquarters at The Ohio State University Airport (KOSU) in Columbus, Ohio. This marks the first time Alpha Eta Rho has had a physical national headquarters since its departure from Parks College in 1986, representing a pivotal moment in the organization’s storied history.Founded in 1929 at the University of Southern California, Alpha Eta Rho has grown to over 150 lifetime chapters worldwide and 65,000 alumni members, uniting students and professionals passionate about aviation, aeronautical engineering, and aerospace sciences. The fraternity’s motto, “Collegiate Aviation Leaders of Today... Aviation Industry Leaders of Tomorrow,” reflects its enduring mission to connect the next generation of aviation professionals with industry leaders and opportunities.The new national headquarters will serve as the central hub for the fraternity’s operations, programming, and outreach, enhancing its ability to serve members nationwide and advance its mission. The new space also allows for collaboration between the National Office and the organization’s student membership, allowing the students to aid in the daily operations of the organization.“This is a historic day for Alpha Eta Rho,” said Capt. Robert H. Clement, National Chairman of Alpha Eta Rho. “Returning to a dedicated national headquarters for the first time in nearly four decades will strengthen our ability to support chapters, connect students with industry leaders, and inspire the future of aviation.”Dr. D. Blake Stringer, Director of the Center for Aviation Studies at The Ohio State University, expressed his enthusiasm for the new partnership: “We take immense pride in Alpha Eta Rho’s decision to locate its national headquarters at The Ohio State University Airport. Their historic decision reflects our shared commitment to advancing collegiate aviation and fostering the next generation of leaders in this industry that we love. We look forward to the collaboration and inspiration this partnership will bring to our students, our campus, and the aviation community at large.”For more information about Alpha Eta Rho and its new national headquarters, please visit the official website alphaetarho.org About Alpha Eta RhoAlpha Eta Rho (AHP) is the oldest professional collegiate aviation organization in the United States, dedicated to uniting students with a common interest in aviation and aerospace. With a legacy dating back to 1929, AHP continues to mentor and connect future leaders in the aviation industry.Media Contact:Benjamin O’BrienChief Executive Officerben@alphaetarho.org(828) 501-6457Alpha Eta Rho National Office2160 W. Case RoadHangar 9 - Suite 104Columbus, OH 43235End of Release

