Alpha Eta Rho Plans for 100th Anniversary
EINPresswire.com/ -- Alpha Eta Rho, the international non-profit aviation fraternity that promotes a passion and respect for aviation, steeped in tradition, but with an eye toward the greater stewardship of aviation, is pleased to announce its 96th Anniversary Reception at Air Venture, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin on July 24, 2024.
The 1920s were a time of great expansion in aviation in the United States, with the development of aircraft, the creation of airports, the launch of airlines, and the notable flight of Charles Lindbergh connecting North America to Europe. Recognizing this expansive interest, faculty and students at the University of Southern California (USC) expressed a need for an organization to unify interest in aviation, and on April 10, 2029, Alpha Eta Rho was formed.
Today, Alpha Eta Rho (AHP) is recognized as helping mentor the Collegiate Aviation Leaders of today into becoming the Aviation Industry Leaders of Tomorrow. AHP supports over 50 chapters at colleges and universities across the globe, with over 1,000 new members annually and over 65,000 alumni. “In recognition of this exceptional alumni base and our upcoming 100th anniversary, we are launching a renewed alumni outreach program. We look to reengage with our brothers and sisters and unify support for some of the greater challenges we face in aviation. We can achieve this by challenging our young collegiate members, but only in partnership with our veteran alumni membership." shared Nate Bloodsaw, VP of Alumni Affairs.
AHP will host an open reception on Wednesday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30pm for our brothers and sisters from active student membership as well as alumni, but partners in industry are also welcome. Please RSVP to Ben O’Brien at ben@alphaetarho.org for more detail and to join us in person as we celebrate aviation together.
Benjamin O'Brien
