Alpha Eta Rho Launches Collegiate Aviation Symposium

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Eta Rho, the international non-profit aviation fraternity and the nation’s oldest collegiate aviation association is pleased to announce its 97th Anniversary Conference, rebranded as the 2025 Collegiate Aviation Symposium . This newly reorganized event will be held February 24-25, 2025 at The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Unique to this newly branded series of events, the Symposium is open to ALL collegiate aviation students, regardless of their affiliation with Alpha Eta Rho.Alpha Eta Rho (AHP) was founded in 1929 to fill a definite need of its time - laying the foundation for the aviation industry in America. AHP’s 2025 Aviation Symposium is headlined by its partnership with industry leadership, including the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) as the overall host sponsor. This year’s event is organized to provide an impactful experience for future leaders in aviation, with town-hall-style sessions incorporating key career paths for collegiate aviators. Interactive sessions will include senior leadership from airlines, business aviation, airport/ operations, and military/ federal aviation.The 2025 Collegiate Aviation Symposium also includes a career fair with a wide variety of aviation businesses, and an opportunity for college students to prepare for their career search - counseling for students in creating resumes and interviewing.Today, Alpha Eta Rho (AHP) is recognized as helping mentor the Collegiate Aviation Leaders of today into becoming the Aviation Industry Leaders of Tomorrow. AHP supports over 45 chapters at colleges and universities across the globe, with over 1,500 new members annually and over 65,000 alumni.The Collegiate Aviation Symposium is open to all college students engaged in the study of aviation, and kicks off with an opening keynote by Ted Carter, President of The Ohio State University and a distinguished Naval Aviator. Town hall-style sessions and a reception and dinner will be held Monday, with NBAA President & CEO Ed Bolen as the reception’s Keynote Speaker. A Career Fair is set to open Tuesday’s events, with companies and organizations like the National Business Aviation Association, the Ohio Regional Business Aviation Association, Garmin, NetJets, Republic Airways, PSA Airlines, Envoy, Endeavor Air, and GoJet to name a few. College students interested in attending can visit collegiateaviation.org to purchase tickets. Alumni of Alpha Eta Rho are also invited to attend. Additionally, there are several sponsorship opportunities for members of Industry.For further information please contact:Benjamin O’BrienChief Executive OfficerAlpha Eta Rho, Inc.Phone: 828.501.6457Email: ben@alphaetarho.org

