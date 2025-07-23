Cortavo Recognized on Cloudtango’s MSP Select 2025

Leading Managed Service Providers Recognized for Excellence in IT Service Delivery, Customer Satisfaction, and Growth.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, Cloudtango recognizes the most successful MSPs in the United States through the MSP Select awards. In this edition, MSP Select continues to highlight technical excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction, while also addressing key trends shaping the industry - such as AI-driven solutions, the rising cybersecurity threats facing companies, and the evolving demands of remote work.For 2025, the technical analysis focused on cybersecurity, support, infrastructure, and the strategic use of AI to enhance efficiency, while also highlighting positive trends in business growth, customer satisfaction, technical certifications, and ongoing service improvements.Cloudtango is pleased to congratulate Cortavo on being named to the MSP Select list. Managed service providers are essential partners for businesses navigating the dynamic IT landscape. They help clients overcome new challenges by offering tailored solutions and expert support. In today’s fast-paced environment, MSPs play a crucial role in driving their clients' success, ensuring optimal performance, security, and growth.“Cortavo sets higher standards in the industry with its exceptional ability to deliver top-tier IT support and outstanding customer service,” said Jordi Vilanova, CEO of Cloudtango. “Their deep expertise not only boosts productivity but also helps businesses reduce IT costs in the long run. Their commitment to excellence ensures companies receive reliable, innovative solutions that drive success.”MSP Select reflects an excellent track record of delivering innovative IT, cybersecurity, and cloud services. Being selected demonstrates the outstanding capabilities of Cortavo and their ability to exceed customer expectations.“At Cortavo, we believe small and medium-sized organizations shouldn’t have to choose between operational efficiency and reliable IT,” said Tiffany Bloomsky, CEO of Cortavo. “Being recognized on the MSP Select 2025 list reflects our team’s commitment to delivering reliable, affordable technology that ensures our customers stay focused on their goals and mission.”About CortavoCortavo: Simplifying technology, enabling growth, and empowering organizations to thrive.Cortavo is the only all-inclusive managed IT solution, offering comprehensive helpdesk support, cybersecurity, internet connectivity, cloud data storage, and the computer hardware and software essential to managing technology needs.Dedicated to simplifying IT for small U.S.-based organizations by acting as their full-service IT department, Cortavo also empowers midmarket organizations with scalable solutions and advanced services. Through proactive support and reliable infrastructure, Cortavo reduces downtime, boosts productivity, and drives sustainable growth.Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, Cortavo delivers the technology foundation businesses need to thrive and evolve nationwide. For more information, visit www.cortavo.com About CloudtangoOur mission is to help businesses connect with managed service providers. Technology helps drive innovation and we believe that managed service providers (MSPs) play a vital role in turning IT into a distinctive advantage. With Cloudtango, we provide technology leaders the information and analysis that will help them navigate their cloud journey and guide them to the right MSP in order to succeed.

