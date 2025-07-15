HES Renewables Summarizes New Laws’ Impact on Commercial Solar Tax Incentives

Commercial solar systems provide a unique competitive advantage to businesses. HES Renewables is a top commercial solar and energy storage system company in California.

Southern California Commercial Solar Company Explains Timeline to Secure Renewable Energy Tax Credits

There’s still a powerful opportunity for businesses to capitalize on the full value of solar tax incentives.” — Ross Williams

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- HES Renewables, a California solar installer with experience since 2001, has provided insight and highlighted significant deadlines with regard to the final One Big Beautiful Bill that was signed into law on July 4th. The new laws impact solar projects nationwide with several aspects and variables that can be difficult to navigate.HES Renewables has deconstructed the facets of the new law as they apply to commercial solar systems. A recent website story explains the new solar laws and helps companies easily navigate the interactions of the new restrictions and requirements for commercial solar system projects. Significant dates that Operations and Facilities departments should factor into their planning include 12/31/25, 7/4/26, and 12/31/27."There’s still a powerful opportunity for businesses to capitalize on the full value of solar tax incentives,” said Ross Williams, President and CEO of HES Renewables. “With the recent changes introduced by the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, we knew it was critical to simplify the message for our clients—so we created a clear, concise memo explaining how the new rules apply. Then we went a step further and published the breakdown on our website to make it accessible to the broader business community.""We want to set the record straight—these incentives are not gone,” continued Mr. Williams. “They’ve become more targeted, yes, but they remain very much alive for companies that are ready to move decisively. There’s still time to secure meaningful savings, and we’re here to help businesses navigate the path forward with clarity and confidence.”“The new law negatively impacts solar, that’s certain, but our message is, ‘not yet,’” explained Spencer Holt, Director of Business Development for HES Renewables. “Our team is up-to-date and ready to guide companies onto the path to get their own commercial solar project started. Time is not on the side of solar anymore, but large projects can safe-harbor those tax credits easier than they might imagine. We certainly don’t want any company to come to us shortly after a deadline and say, ‘I wish we would have known,’ so we’re doing what we can to get the word out.”The HES Renewables team will update their website as changes or developments occur with the laws’ effect on commercial solar project incentives. The team has strong partnerships with US-based solar component manufacturers, which can access an additional 10% tax credit today, and will pay larger dividends as domestic-sourced solar component requirements begin to apply to systems put in place in 2026 and beyond.About HES RenewablesHES Commercial, Inc., dba HES Renewables, is a local, family-owned and operated California corporation that developed from the commercial division of Home Energy Systems, Inc. dba HES Solar, a company that has been in business since 2001. HES Renewables was formed after several years of strong growth attributed to innovation, focus on client needs, and best-in-class commercial energy system construction . HES Renewables brings rooftop solar, carport solar, longspan solar, energy storage, micro grid design, and EV charging stations to businesses throughout California.For more information, visit http://hesrenewables.com

