SCCG Announces Partnership with Colossus Fantasy to Expand Next-Gen Fantasy Sports Platform in the U.S.

SCCG Announces Strategic Sponsor Partnership with Colossus

SCCG will support Colossus Fantasy’s distribution across the U.S. gaming ecosystem, targeting operators, tribal casinos, sports leagues, brands, and more.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Colossus Fantasy, an innovative B2B and B2C fantasy sports platform offering peer-to-peer pick’em contests with cash-out technology, social squads functionality and free-to-play features. Through this partnership, SCCG will support Colossus Fantasy’s distribution efforts across the U.S. gaming ecosystem, targeting operators, tribal casinos, sports leagues, brands, and more.

Colossus Fantasy’s platform enables partners to rapidly launch scalable, customizable fantasy sports contests built on pari-mutuel, peer-to-peer technology—eliminating traditional barriers like tech development or compliance. While partners can run their own contests, most opt for our fully managed solution, which benefits from shared liquidity across our B2C and B2B network to drive larger jackpots and deeper engagement. Designed for flexibility, the white-label solution offers engaging pick’em contests, risk-managed guaranteed jackpots and interactive features like their patent protected early cash-out —creating a fresh approach to fantasy sports for both seasoned operators and new market entrants.

In addition to supporting the white-label growth of Colossus Fantasy, SCCG will also assist in expanding the platform’s direct-to-consumer (B2C) presence, helping to introduce their peer-to-peer contest model to new audiences eager for innovative and rewarding fantasy sports experiences.

“SCCG is excited to work alongside Colossus Fantasy to bring their next-generation fantasy sports platform to a wider audience,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management. “Their technology offers exactly what today’s operators, brands, and sports organizations are looking for—simple integration, high engagement, and innovative gameplay. We’re proud to help drive their expansion across the U.S. market.”

Bernard Marantelli, President of Colossus Fantasy, added: “Our expansion into DFS in the U.S. represents a logical and exciting next step, and a seamless pivot from our pari-mutuel sports and racing technology. Colossus Fantasy’s peer-to-peer contests take a product that is already thriving across the U.S. and deepens engagement and prize pools with Colossus’ signature innovations.”

Together, SCCG and Colossus Fantasy aim to redefine the fantasy sports experience—whether through customized white-label solutions for businesses or dynamic, peer-to-peer contests for consumers.

About Colossus Fantasy

Colossus Fantasy is a cutting-edge B2B and B2C fantasy sports platform offering peer-to-peer pick’em contests enhanced by partial cash-out features, free-to-play options and social squads functionality. The platform empowers operators, sports leagues, brands, and media companies to engage fans and monetize audiences through tailored fantasy sports solutions that are scalable, interactive, and regulation-ready.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 120 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/

