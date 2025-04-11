AristotleK12 Named a Finalist for the 2025 EdTech Awards

AristotleK12 identified as one of edtech’s best and brightest innovators.

MINNEAPOLIS , MN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sergeant Laboratories, developers of AristotleK12 , announced AristotleK12 has been named as a finalist in four separate categories for The EdTech Awards 2025 to a worldwide audience of educators, technologists, students, parents, and policymakers interested in building a better future for learners and leaders in the education and workforce sectors.Celebrating its 15th year, the US-based program is the world's largest recognition program for education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech.Featuring edtech’s best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education, and Skills and Workforce sectors for their outstanding contributions in transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere.AristotleK12 was named a finalist in four separate categories: Cool Tool Award- Student Data Privacy Solution, Cool Tool Award- Classroom Management Solution, Cool Tool Award- Product or Service, and Cool Tool Award- Administrative Solution. AristotleK12 was narrowed from the larger nomination field and judged based on various criteria, including pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential.“Congratulations to the EdTech Awards 2025 finalists! The future of learning is being shaped right now, and those we honor with these awards are leading the way. If there’s one field ready to embrace and lead through change, it’s this one,” said Victor Rivero, who as Editor-in-Chief of EdTech Digest, oversees the program.This year represents a significant achievement, as AristotleK12 has received the highest number of award finalist recognitions in Sergeant Laboratories' history. This distinction reflects the ingenuity of the AristotleK12 team and the unwavering commitment to advancing excellence in educational technology.“We are honored to be named a finalist in the EdTech Awards, a recognition that reflects the dedication of our team and the innovative spirit that drives everything we do. We’re especially grateful to our customers—their trust, feedback, and partnership continue to inspire and shape our work. This acknowledgment reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful and future-ready solutions for K–12 education,” said Chief Executive Officer, Eric Anderholm.ABOUT EDTECH DIGEST AND THE EDTECH AWARDSEdTech Digest, a leading source of cool tools, interviews, and trends showcasing the future of learning — annually honors the best and brightest people, products and groups working in edtech with The EdTech Awards. Cool Tool, Leadership, and Trendsetter honorees span the K-12, Higher Ed, and Skills & Workforce sectors. Further information about The EdTech Awards is available here ABOUT SERGEANT LABORATORIESSergeant Laboratories continuously develops advanced technologies to address the needs of tomorrow, enabling organizations to effectively adapt to the ever-changing technological landscape. With two products, AristotleK12, a student technology management solution, and AristotleInsight, a cybersecurity solution providing organizational visibility from the inside out, Sergeant Laboratories provides proven solutions for any organization.To learn more, visit sgtlabs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.