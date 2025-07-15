EthosEnergy Secures Multi-Year Operations & Maintenance (O&M) Agreement with Rhode Island State Energy Center

RISEC Power Plant

This agreement with Rhode Island State Energy Center is a testament to the strength of our O&M team and capabilities to manage critical energy infrastructure...” — Ana Amicarella, CEO of EthosEnergy

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthosEnergy has secured a new multi-year Operations and Maintenance (O&M) agreement with Rhode Island State Energy Center, LP (RISEC), advancing its role as a leading care, custody and control provider for high-efficiency power generation facilities across North America.

RISEC, a two-by-one combined-cycle gas turbine power plant located outside Providence, Rhode Island, is owned by Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. Commissioned in 2002, the plant has a nominal output of 596 MW (net) making it one of the most efficient and reliable energy sources in the region. RISEC is managed by a dedicated team of 24 professionals committed to safely operating this facility that supports grid stability and energy reliability across the region.

Under this agreement, EthosEnergy will deliver comprehensive O&M services — including health, safety, environmental and NERC compliance, 24/7 remote monitoring, IT/OT services, human resources, and procurement support.

“This agreement with Rhode Island State Energy Center is a testament to the strength of our O&M team and capabilities to manage critical energy infrastructure” said EthosEnergy CEO Ana Amicarella. “It reflects our commitment to safety, operational excellence, continuous improvement and innovation, and reinforces our role as a trusted partner in driving reliability and performance as the industry evolves.”

Powered by two SGT6-500F gas turbines and one GE D11 steam turbine, the facility plays a critical role in the regional energy mix serving the ISO New England Market. With this new agreement, EthosEnergy further expands its presence in the Northeast and continues to deliver value through tailored, technology-neutral solutions.

Iain O’Brien, SVP Operations of EthosEnergy adds “This award builds on EthosEnergy’s growing momentum of our diverse global O&M fleet and integrated OneEthos portfolio of products and services as the company supports asset owners navigating energy transition, decarbonization goals and evolving market demands.”

About EthosEnergy

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more.

For more information, visit www.ethosenergy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.