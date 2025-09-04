EthosEnergy Secures Multi-Million Dollar Contract Extension with Spirit Energy

EthosEnergy Corproate Logo Spirit Energy logo

ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthosEnergy, a leading independent service provider (ISP) in the energy sector, has secured a significant contract extension with Spirit Energy. This long-term agreement will see EthosEnergy continue to support Spirit Energy’s offshore assets in the East Irish Sea through to the end of their operational life.

The expanded agreement builds on an established partnership between the two companies, first initiated in 2018 and renewed three times since. This latest development reflects the strength of the relationship and the trusted reputation EthosEnergy has earned by delivering reliable engineering expertise, transparent communication, and consistently high standards of operational delivery.

Under the new five-year contract extension, EthosEnergy will continue to provide comprehensive support across a fleet of gas compression packages located on the North Morecambe Terminal and CPC offshore platform in the East Irish Sea. Services include embedded 24/7 offshore and onshore engineering teams, proactive obsolescence management, and life extension strategies that help maximise asset uptime while reducing overall cost.

The value of the contract is estimated to be in the seven-figure range, with projected savings for Spirit Energy in the six-figure range across the contract term.

Together with Spirit, EthosEnergy developed a joint strategy, drawing on operational experience, to achieve extended time between overhauls.

“We were asked a simple question: what savings can you bring us?” EthosEnergy Account Manager, Luke Merson. “Our answer was rooted in practical engineering. By refining maintenance intervals, managing obsolescence, and delivering these initiatives as a committed partner, we’ve demonstrated long-term value for our customer.”

Unlike traditional Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), EthosEnergy brings together multi-OEM capability, technical flexibility, and an ISP mindset, enabling them to tailor support to customer needs without compromising quality or safety. Their embedded team effectively operates as an extension of Spirit Energy’s organisation, managing complex equipment and ensuring availability while avoiding unnecessary capital expenditure.

“This contract showcases our unique market position,” added James Edmondson, Commercial Director at EthosEnergy. “We offer the technical robustness you’d expect from an OEM, paired with the agility and customer alignment of an ISP. Partnering with us doesn’t mean compromise - it means innovation, value and performance.”

The agreement was the result of the trusted relationship with Spirit Energy - one that grew from years of reliable performance and shared problem-solving.

“This win is a credit to our entire delivery team,” continued Merson. “Many of them have supported this customer since 2018. It’s their professionalism and operational excellence that made this extension possible.”

As North Sea reserves decline, EthosEnergy sees this contract as both a reaffirmation of its capabilities and a signal to other operators of what’s possible when cost-efficiency, performance, and transparency come together to meet the evolving needs of a maturing basin.

About EthosEnergy:

EthosEnergy turns on potential to deliver services and solutions globally for rotating equipment to make energy affordable, available, and sustainable. Tailoring solutions for the power, oil & gas, industrial and aerospace markets, so customers can achieve more.

For more information, visit www.ethosenergy.com

