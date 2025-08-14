EthosEnergy Selected for Remote Operations and NERC Services for Large Solar Facility in Texas

EthosEnergy Corporate Logo Phoebe Solar Facility

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EthosEnergy, a global leader in power plant services and operational support, was awarded a five-year agreement to deliver Remote Operations and certain NERC Compliance Services for the Phoebe Solar Facility, located in Winkler County, Texas. The Phoebe facility is one of the largest operational solar photovoltaic farms in the state, with a capacity of 250 MWAC across 3,500 acres, enough power for more than 50,000 Texas households. These services fall under EthosEnergy’s broader O&M business portfolio, reinforcing our continued growth in the renewable energy sector.

The scope of services under this agreement includes selected annual NERC Compliance Services to ensure full adherence to regulatory requirements and grid reliability standards, and Remote Operations Services, providing 24/7 monitoring and operational oversight for the facility.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in EthosEnergy’s expansion into utility-scale renewable support services. We are proud to bring our operational expertise and regulatory compliance capabilities to one of the most prominent solar facilities in the country. Our remote operations center is built to deliver the reliability, responsiveness and technical insight that critical renewable assets demand, and we look forward to supporting the facility for years to come,” said Iain O’Brien, Senior Vice President Operations of EthosEnergy.

