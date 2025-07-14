Birding and Blues Take Center Stage in Brownsville July 19

MEMPHIS, UT, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nature and music enthusiasts are invited to a full day of excitement this Saturday, July 19, at the West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center in Brownsville. The event will feature a guided birding excursion, the official launch of the new “Guide to Birding in Tennessee,” and the soulful Hot Summer Blues festival. This free event celebrates West Tennessee's rich natural beauty and its deep musical roots.The day kicks off with an early morning exclusive birding excursion through the Hatchie National Wildlife Refuge. Birders should meet, 7:30 am, at the Delta Heritage Center to carpool. Led by acclaimed Wildlife Biologist and Hatchie River Conservancy Director Bob Ford, this guided tour offers a unique opportunity to explore one of the region's premier bird watching destinations. Participants will return to the Center in time for the official guide launch.At 10 am, Tennessee Tourism will unveil the “Guide to Birding in Tennessee.” This new, comprehensive resource showcases the state’s diverse native bird species and highlights top destinations for birdwatching recreation across Tennessee. The launch will include a special presentation about the guide and its role in promoting outdoor tourism. You’ll also hear bird experts talk about their roles in the development of the guide and its importance.Following the launch, Hot Summer Blues festival will kick off with a day of live performances from area blues musicians. Attendees can enjoy continuous music, delicious offerings from food trucks, and refreshing treats to help beat the summer heat, along with a variety of vendors.The music lineup includes:11:00 AM: Memphis Drivers12:00 PM: Harp Dawg Bluesman12:30 PM: Unique Linedancers1:00 PM: Rita Perry2:00 PM: The Locals3:00 PM: Nancy Apple4:00 PM: Singa B5:00 PM: Sweet Angel"This event is a fantastic opportunity to showcase two of West Tennessee's most vibrant assets: our incredible natural landscapes and our deep-rooted musical traditions," said Sonia Outlaw-Clark, Director, West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center. "We invite everyone to bring your lawn chairs, enjoy the surroundings, and immerse yourselves in a day of birds and blues."The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center is located at 121 Sunny Hill Cove, Brownsville TN 38012. For more information about the event, please call 731-779-9000.About the Center: The West Tennessee Delta Heritage Center, in Brownsville, offers a refreshing Southern experience showcasing the history and culture of rural West Tennessee. Inside visitors can learn about the history of cotton, explore the scenic and “wild” Hatchie River and get to know the legendary musicians who call West Tennessee home. Also located on the grounds is the Tina Turner Museum at Flagg Grove School, the childhood school of Tina Turner, and the last home of Blues pioneer Sleepy John Estes. An official Tennessee Music Pathways location, the Delta Heritage Center is also a featured stop along the Americana Music Triangle connecting Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans. To learn more about the Center, visit www.westtnheritage.com or call 731-779-9000.About Tennessee Department of Tourist Development: The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development (TDTD) is dedicated to driving economic growth and tourism in all 95 counties. TDTD’s global marketing efforts increase visitation to Tennessee, which boosts tax revenue, creates jobs and attracts new investment across the state. Tennessee is a global destination of choice offering visitors world-class music, live entertainment, family-friendly experiences, charming communities, innovative and classic culinary creations, renowned scenic beauty and outdoor adventure—all centered at the crossroads of rich history and unrivaled hospitality. Vacations “sound perfect” in Tennessee. Visit TNvacation.com and follow @TNvacation on social media for travel inspiration.###

