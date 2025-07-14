TimeForge Joins Square’s Ecosystem to Make Managing Teams Easier Than Ever

New integration simplifies labor management for Square sellers.

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeForge, the leading provider of labor management solutions for the retail and foodservice industries, is excited to announce its partnership and integration with Square, the technology company that makes commerce and finance services easy and accessible.The integration connects TimeForge’s intelligent labor management tools with Square’s robust point-of-sale system, enabling operators to efficiently manage staff and sales.Designed to support restaurants, cafes, retailers, and other service-focused businesses, this integration allows labor schedules and sales data to flow seamlessly between platforms. With real-time visibility into sales performance, TimeForge users can forecast labor needs more accurately, adjust staffing levels quickly, and reduce unnecessary labor spend — all while giving managers back valuable time.With the TimeForge–Square integration , operators can:- Automatically sync sales data from Square POS into TimeForge- Forecast labor needs using real-time sales trends- Adjust staffing levels quickly to avoid under- or over-scheduling- Minimize manual entry and reduce errors across platforms- Improve labor cost control while staying focused on the guest experience“Our mission at TimeForge has always been to help business owners make smarter, faster labor decisions,” said Anthony Presley, Managing Partner at TimeForge. “Integrating with Square means our customers can now connect sales and staffing data in real time — so they can spend less time crunching numbers and more time focusing on running a great business.”Thousands of businesses rely on Square to power everything from payments and POS to payroll and reporting. By partnering with TimeForge, Square sellers gain access to advanced scheduling, timekeeping, and labor optimization tools that integrate directly with the systems they already use every day.The partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to helping modern operators simplify their tech stacks while staying competitive in a fast-paced environment. With the integration now available, TimeForge and Square are empowering teams to operate with clarity, confidence, and control.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and foodservice businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge’s feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About SquareSquare makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more – all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com

