TimeForge Partners With National Crime Search To Support Smarter, Safer Hiring

TimeForge Partners with National Crime Search

The new partnership offers TimeForge customers access to trusted pre-employment screening services from National Crime Search.

Our goal has always been to simplify workforce management, and this partnership helps our customers access critical screening services from a provider they can trust.” — Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeForge , the leading provider of labor management solutions for the retail and restaurant industry, is excited to announce a new partnership with National Crime Search (NCS) , a premier provider of background screening services.This partnership brings expanded hiring support to TimeForge customers by connecting them with fast, reliable, and compliant background check services from a trusted name in the industry.Retail and restaurant employers face unique challenges when hiring, including high turnover, tight timelines, and the need for safe, trustworthy staff. Through this new partnership, TimeForge customers can take advantage of NCS’s affordable screening solutions to make informed decisions during the hiring process—ensuring a safer workplace for both employees and guests.“We’re excited to team up with National Crime Search and bring more value to our customers during the hiring process,” said Audrey Hogan, COO of TimeForge. “Our goal has always been to simplify workforce management, and this partnership helps our customers access critical screening services from a provider they can trust.”NCS offers a wide range of employment screening services, including:- Nationwide criminal background checks- Sex offender registry searches- Social Security number verification- Motor vehicle records (MVRs)- I-9/E-Verify services & automation- Healthcare and industry-specific checks- Employment and education verification toolsAs a benefit of the partnership, TimeForge customers are able to easily get connected with NCS to begin the screening process, adding an extra layer of confidence to their hiring decisions.“TimeForge shares our commitment to helping businesses operate more efficiently and securely,” said Travis Fink, CEO of National Crime Search. “We’re proud to partner with them and support their customers with fast, reliable, and FCRA-compliant background checks.”This partnership underscores TimeForge’s dedication to supporting businesses at every step of the employee lifecycle—from hiring to retention—while reducing administrative burdens on busy operators and HR teams.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge’s feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About National Crime SearchNational Crime Search (NCS) is a nationwide provider of background checks and employment screening solutions. NCS offers employers access to a comprehensive suite of screening services, including criminal background checks, Social Security Number validation, motor vehicle records, and more. With an emphasis on outstanding customer service, compliance, speed, and affordability, NCS helps businesses across industries make informed hiring decisions with confidence. Our dedicated customer service team can always be reached by phone or email during working hours.

