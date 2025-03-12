TimeForge and Heartland Restaurant Announce New Integration to Simplify Labor Management

TimeForge integrates with Heartland Restaurant

The integration between TimeForge and Heartland Restaurant is exactly the type of solution our restaurant clients need to streamline their daily operations.” — Blake Gillum, President of DCR

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TimeForge , a leading provider of labor management tools for the restaurant industry, is excited to announce an integration with Heartland Restaurant, a Global Payments Company and trusted point-of-sale system for businesses nationwide.This integration helps restaurants streamline team management by automatically syncing employee data, positions, timecards, and sales from Heartland into TimeForge. It also allows managers to send schedules directly from TimeForge to the POS, ensuring staff always have the latest schedule.By reducing manual data entry, the partnership saves time and helps restaurants stay organized. With accurate labor and sales data in one place, managers can make informed decisions while keeping operations running smoothly.“At TimeForge, we know how busy restaurant managers are, and we’re thrilled to partner with Heartland Restaurant to make their jobs easier,” said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer at TimeForge. “This integration ensures that restaurants have everything they need to manage their staff, schedules, and labor costs without the hassle of juggling multiple systems.”Key features of the integration include:- Automatic Syncing: Employees, positions, timecards, and sales data flow directly from Heartland’s POS into TimeForge.- Schedule Updates: Schedules created in TimeForge are sent to the POS system, so employees always have access to the most up-to-date schedule.- Improved Accuracy: Timecards from the POS help ensure payroll is accurate and compliant with labor laws - Better Insights: Labor costs can be compared to sales data for smarter scheduling and cost management.“The integration between TimeForge and Heartland Restaurant is exactly the type of solution our restaurant clients need to streamline their daily operations,” said Blake Gillum, President of DCR , a mutual referral partner of both companies. “By eliminating manual processes, managers can spend less time handling administrative tasks and more time focusing on what really matters—delivering exceptional guest experiences. We're proud to recommend this partnership to our customers as a smart, reliable way to boost efficiency and reduce costs.”The combined solution is designed to enhance operational efficiency, minimize errors, and reduce administrative overhead. Restaurants can be confident they’re scheduling the right employees at the right times, fully syncing labor and sales data to make informed decisions and maximize profitability.With the TimeForge and Heartland Restaurant integration, restaurants have the tools they need to succeed in today’s fast-paced industry.###About TimeForgeTimeForge is a leading labor management platform that provides software to help retail and restaurant businesses control labor costs and operate more efficiently. The platform includes employee scheduling, timekeeping, communication, hiring and onboarding, sales forecasting, labor analytics, and task management products that scale seamlessly. With TimeForge’s feedback surveys, leadership assessments, and earned wage and tip access products, businesses have even more ways to engage, train, and retain their most important assets: their people. Today, thousands of businesses use TimeForge’s powerful, easy-to-use tools and integrations to delight employees and empower busy managers.About Global PaymentsGlobal Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

