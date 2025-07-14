UNHOLY TV Becomes One of the Fastest-Growing Horror Channels on YouTube — Monetized in Under Two Weeks

Unholy TV - YouTube

UNHOLY TV shocks the algorithm with its explosive launch, monetizing in record time while spotlighting award-winning indie horror from the global fest circuit.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a streaming world filled with safe, algorithm-driven horror, UNHOLY TV is unleashing something far more dangerous — and audiences are eating it up.The newly launched indie horror channel has officially been monetized on YouTube in less than 14 days, a rare and explosive milestone for any independent brand. https://www.youtube.com/@Watch_Unholy Built by filmmakers and powered by fans, UNHOLY TV showcases only proven winners — short films and series that have already racked up awards and acclaim at the top horror film festivals in the world. This isn’t random content — it’s a curated bloodbath of the best in indie horror.“We’re not here to follow trends — we’re here to highlight the filmmakers that horror fans actually care about,” says Chris Vecchio, founder of UNHOLY TV and director of the award-winning fan film The Evil Three. “UNHOLY TV gives these creators a platform and gives fans something real — not watered-down studio horror.”WHAT SETS UNHOLY TV APART:Monetized in under two weeks — faster than most major creatorsProven festival winners — hand-picked indie horror from global competitionsOriginal scare content — scare pranks, kill-count tributes, and horror micro-seriesFair filmmaker compensation — creators actually get paidWeekly fan reward system — watch, comment, and win horror merch and collectiblesTHE REBELLION IS FUNDED BY FANS — INDIEGOGO CAMPAIGN NOW LIVEWith its meteoric growth underway, UNHOLY TV has launched an Indiegogo campaign to fuel the next phase. Every dollar raised helps license more top-tier horror, support independent creators, and expand the fan-reward system that makes UNHOLY TV the only platform where viewers and filmmakers both win.JOIN THE UNHOLY TEAM:Supporters can claim exclusive perks, including:Early access to unreleased horror drops“First 13” collector certificatesPersonalized crew business cardsOfficial UNHOLY TV merch and moreYouTube link: https://www.youtube.com/@Watch_Unholy Campaign link: https://igg.me/at/unholyTV ““We’re not backed by Holly Wood or Wall Street investors” Chris adds. “We’re backed by real fans who want real horror.”

Unholy TV - Pitch Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.