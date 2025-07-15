Nashville Scoops Up Newest Handel's Ice Cream

Join the sweet Grand Opening celebration on July 17

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the brand serving ice cream since 1945, opens its newest Tennessee location at 909 Exchange Lane with a grand opening celebration on Thursday, July 17. The family-friendly event kicks off at 3 p.m. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and Handel's swag giveaways, including sunglasses, cozies, tattoos, stickers and more.Franchisee Matt Higgins, a longtime fan of Handel's Ice Cream, leads the new Nashville Yards location. He also operates the Franklin, TN Handel's, which opened in October 2024."Bringing the world’s best ice cream to Nashville feels like a dream come true. This vibrant city, in the best state to live and visit, offers the perfect setting for a new community gathering spot where everyone comes together over a cone," said Higgins. " The good people of this area deserve great ice cream, and we’re proud to deliver it. "The Nashville Yards location boasts 1,500 sq. ft. and offers pick-up and delivery through DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Postmates. This new shop features classic and seasonal flavors, with 48 rotating options available each month.Handel's cultivates a strong culture of community service. Locations nationwide, including Nashville Yards, host Spirit Nights, Ice Cream Socials, and fundraising events in support of local causes. The Nashville team plans to partner with area schools and youth sports leagues. Call (629) 702-2096 for more information."I wanted to open a business that my kids could enjoy and learn from while working. They love Handel's and feel incredibly excited to help serve our community," added Higgins.For further details about Handel's Nashville Yards and upcoming events, visit https://handelsicecream.com/store/nashville-yards or follow them on Instagram @handelsmiddletn About Handel's Ice CreamFounded in the summer of 1945, Handel’s began when Alice Handel started serving homemade ice cream from her husband’s gas station in Youngstown, Ohio, using fruit from her backyard and her personal recipes. Her handcrafted creations quickly became a neighborhood favorite, laying the foundation for what would become one of America’s most beloved ice cream brands.Under the stewardship of Lenny Fisher, Handel’s grew from a single stand to a nationally celebrated franchise, earning generations of loyal fans through its steadfast commitment to quality, tradition and community. Now with over 150 locations and 140 flavors that rotate seasonally, the brand still stays true to Alice’s original vision, each batch of ice cream is still made fresh on-site.Handel’s is ranked in Franchise Times’ Top 400 list, recognizing the largest franchise systems in the United States, and its “Fast & Serious,” a list of the smartest-growing franchises for the year. The brand was also ranked on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2025 list, while Jennifer Schuler, CEO of Handel’s, was named one of the top 25 industry executives, an honor recognizing exceptional leadership and innovation in foodservice. Handel’s is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 150 locations across 15 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.