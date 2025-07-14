AAG’s 'Growth Room' Roundtable Offers Leaders a New Space for Honest Dialogue

Rachel Blanton DiSC Logo for Austin Alliance Group

Austin Alliance Group launches monthly forum for people managers and HR practitioners

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Leaders charged with guiding teams through relentless change rarely get uninterrupted time for reflection. Austin Alliance Group has addressed that gap with The Growth Room , a monthly virtual roundtable designed for people managers and HR practitioners across industries and seniority levels, both in Austin and around the world. Rather than polished slide decks, the series emphasizes frank storytelling, collaborative troubleshooting, and practical takeaways.Guidance Without GrandstandingEach meeting is facilitated by experienced AAG advisors who act as guides, not heroes, drawing on decades spent coaching executives and shaping culture. “The Growth Room is built on the conviction that capability expands fastest when curiosity meets honest feedback,” said Lisa Blanton, founder and chief executive officer of Austin Alliance Group. “Showing up with gratitude, empathy, and integrity keeps every conversation anchored in the realities of leading humans.” This conversational approach invites participation.First Session Sets the PaceThe inaugural gathering, held on Thursday, June 12 at 11:00 a.m. Central Time, attracted professionals from technology, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, and nonprofit organizations. Discussion quickly focused on building an HR function from the ground up and planning for executive succession. Participants also surfaced future interests such as responsible use of artificial intelligence, inclusive culture initiatives and dealing with tight labor market conditions. The peer-led, expert-guided structure created space for voices from start-ups and multinational enterprises to exchange ideas openly, challenge long-held assumptions, and leave with clear next-step commitments.Feedback From the FieldPost-event surveys reported an average rating of 4/5 for overall value and 5/5 for topic relevance. Respondents cited the opportunity to engage with colleagues who view similar challenges through different lenses. One attendee wrote, “Listening to peers outside my sector reframed succession planning in a way that makes immediate sense.” Another praised the balance between structure and spontaneous reflection during the hour.Refining Future ConversationsThe one-hour runtime felt appropriate, and every respondent expressed interest in returning. Suggested subjects for upcoming meetings include the ethical application of AI in HR, change management at scale, and sustaining momentum for diversity, equity, and inclusion.Looking Ahead to JulyRegistration will open shortly for the July roundtable, again hosted on Zoom and free of charge. Attendance will be capped to preserve the intimate atmosphere that early participants valued, and the sign-up form will invite registrants to vote on the month’s focus so the dialogue remains anchored in pressing workplace realities. Additional cohorts are planned through the remainder of the year to accommodate growing demand and keep the conversation flowing.Extending AAG’s MissionAustin Alliance Group helps organizations create clarity, alignment, and stronger teams through strategic planning, leadership coaching and culture-focused facilitation. The Growth Room extends that mission by providing a continuing forum where leaders strengthen one another’s practice while keeping humans at the heart of performance. Spaces for the first gathering filled fast, underscoring a widespread appetite for thoughtful conversation that converts insight into coordinated action.

