Defenders Gateway Founder Spotlights Life-Changing App for Military, Veterans, and First Responders

ST. LOUIS, MO, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The founder of Defenders Gateway is calling on media outlets to help amplify a powerful mission: delivering direct support to those who serve through a one-of-a-kind app designed for military personnel, veterans, and first responders. With more than 360,000 members already onboard, Carol Watanabe says her team is just getting started.Watanabe, who appears in a newly released video message on Facebook, explains that the app is “about showing real appreciation to real heroes.” That includes active-duty service members, National Guard and Reserve personnel, law enforcement, firefighters, EMS, dispatchers, veterans, and Gold Star families.“We built Defenders Gateway so no Defender ever has to walk alone,” Watanabe said. “We’re giving them a verified place to belong, with secure tools and resources made just for them.”The free app offers a unique suite of features, including:• A patented Virtual ID system that instantly verifies user status• Secure peer-to-peer chat• Exclusive discounts from trusted business partners• Access to nonprofits providing services like mental health support, job help, and family care• Local offers and updates tailored to each member’s locationThe platform ’s core is a safe, private ecosystem designed to connect users with verified services while keeping their information secure. Members can explore discounts, job listings, wellness resources, and more simply by showing their Virtual ID at partner businesses. All access begins with a simple download on the App Store or Google Play.Watanabe is now available for interviews to share more about Defenders Gateway’s story and future. Her mission is to recognize and uplift those who dedicate their lives to serving others.“Every feature in this app was built with Defenders in mind,” she said. “And we’re ready to help media outlets tell this story because it’s not just our story. It’s America’s.”The Defenders Gateway app is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store . For more information, visit defendersgateway.com.

