Jeff Kagan helping wireless, telecom, AI companies raise their profile for 40 years

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan is a leading Industry Analyst, columnist, tech influencer and host of the podcast “Jeff Kagan Interviews”. He has been helping client companies increase their corporate profile in the noisy and chaotic industry. He helps companies be seen and heard by investors, customers and the media.As an advisor to senior executive teams, Kagan helps companies raise visibility across the tech, telecom, wireless , and AI sectors. He helps them raise their profile to reach the market they are looking for, customers, investors, workers and the media.Jeff Kagan is one of the best-known, most often quoted and trusted industry voices and experts. Through his daily work, Kagan reaches the same follower’s companies also want to reach.Kagan clients include large and small competitors including, but not limited to AT&T, Verizon, Comcast Xfinity Mobile, Qualcomm and dozens more, large and small.Jeff Kagan has been described as the "most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry" by Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T.He writes a regular column for news sites including RCRWireless.com, Equities.com, TechNewsWorld.com, Global Analyst (India) and others.Kagan has 200,000 direct followers on Twitter (x) and LinkedIn. He also reaches hundreds of thousands more, who are not direct follower. Plus, all the readers of his several columns.Jeff Kagan has built a strong reputation as a high-level advisor who helps both established firms and emerging companies break through industry noise and earn customer, investor and media attention.Capturing attention of the marketplace for their company is a top goal of every CEO and CMO. This is what Jeff Kagan helps them achieve.Kagan comments on industries including 5G, AI, Wireless, Telecom, IoT, Communications Technology, Streaming TV, Broadband, Wi-Fi, and more.Also, he works with companies in other sectors who use these technologies to innovate, grow and transform their own industry.REPORTERS who want expert, industry opinion and comment for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.For inquiries or interviews, contact Jeff Kagan the following ways:Email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite at www.jeffKAGAN.com See the contributions by Jeff Kagan:Search “Google News” and “Google Search” for “Jeff Kagan”LinkedIn for Jeff Kagan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) for Jeff Kagan: https://x.com/jeffkagan Kagan column on RCRWireless.com on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Kagan column on Equities.com on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Kagan column on TechNewsWorld.com: https://www.technewsworld.com/search-results?keyword=Jeff%20Kagan&orderby=post_date&order=desc About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and Keynote Speaker. For four decades, he has analyzed and commented on innovation and market trends in wireless, telecom, 5G/6G, AI, IoT, Quantum Computing, Streaming TV, Telehealth, Electric Vehicles, Smart Cities, and more across both B2B and B2C landscapes.# # #

