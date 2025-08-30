Keynote Speaker Jeff Kagan discusses lessons learned on strength from stroke recovery

Father shares secrets to success and happiness with his children Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Kagan shares thoughts on the untapped power of the brain and mind to be happy and to win

Jeff Kagan has been described as the "most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry".” — Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan announces availability as a Keynote Speaker to address groups with inspiring and empowering messages of a true story, from hard work, to success, to a stroke, a long recovery and ultimately achieving success once again.Kagan says, “If I can do it, you can do it as well. This is an important story everyone needs to hear and to learn from to increase their ability to succeed.”Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T says, “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry”, in his book titled; Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars.Kagan discovered many key strategies for success from two different angles. One: lessons from important people, learned over decades in business. Two: lessons learned over a decade of stroke recovery.After reaching the top of his field as an Industry Analyst, Columnist and Speaker, Kagan learned many important lessons from powerful CEOs, powerful politicians, authors and many other leaders.“During years of recovery, my brain rewired itself around the dead spot. It took time, but I could feel the healing. I experienced many different levels of the ability to think and act. Each level was a fascinating journey into the power of the mind and the brain, not only to think, but to heal itself”, says Jeff Kagan.“Dr. David Ober, a family member and is a neurologist in Suffern, NY. He helped me by sharing his advice and counsel. He helped me understand what was happening to me and by brain through each stage of recovery. His patients are fortunate to have him at their side.”Chronicling the journey, Kagan wrote two books:“Father Shares Secrets to Success and Happiness with his Children. You can be successful if you know the secret”. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1530680840/ This book was written during recovery. It was written to the Kagan children. It shares some important and valuable secrets of success learned over the years.“Life After Stroke: On the road to recovery”. This book takes a closer look at stroke and recovery. https://www.amazon.com/dp/B004R9Q8RY Today, Kagan wants to teach others some of these powerful, life-changing lessons. To help rise above current limitations. To see beyond the current situation or limitations. To help achieve more through this story of struggle and success.Kagan wants to inspire workers to be the best they can be. This will help both the worker and the company.It is all about being able to communicate effectively. To draw from inner strength. To continue to improve and to grow.This is the story of success and perseverance that Kagan will share with people at meetings. Attendees will be energized, empowered and have a positive passion for success and achievement.CONTACT Jeff Kagan to discuss and explore.REPORTERS and the media are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.Email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite at www.jeffKAGAN.com Search “Google News” and “Google Search” for “Jeff Kagan”LinkedIn for Jeff Kagan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) for Jeff Kagan: https://x.com/jeffkagan Kagan column on RCRWireless.com on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Kagan column on Equities.com on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Kagan column on TechNewsWorld.com: https://www.technewsworld.com/search-results?keyword=Jeff%20Kagan&orderby=post_date&order=desc About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and Keynote Speaker. For four decades, he has analyzed and commented on innovation and market trends in wireless, telecom, 5G/6G, AI, IoT, Quantum Computing, Streaming TV, Telehealth, Electric Vehicles, Smart Cities, and more across both B2B and B2C landscapes.# # #

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.