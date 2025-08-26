Keynote Speaker Jeff Kagan now taking fall, winter, spring bookings

Father shares secrets to success and happiness with his children Jeff Kagan Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer

Jeff Kagan has been described as the "most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry".” — Dick Martin, former Executive VP of Public Relations at AT&T in his book

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeff Kagan has become one of the best-known and renowned Industry Analyst, Columnist, Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker . A quick look at his website reveals that over several decades, Kagan has given countless speeches, media interviews, written thousands of columns, advised many company executives for tomorrow, and guided the industry through his commentary and thinking.Jeff Kagan is also author of the book titled, “Father Shares Secrets to Success and Happiness with his Children. You can be successful if you know the secret”.This book was written to his children. It shares some important and valuable secrets of success Kagan learned over the years, which he wanted to pass on to his children.Now this book is available to the public. It is for sale on Amazon.com. https://www.amazon.com/dp/1530680840/ This book can be purchased in bulk to give away to attendees.Kagan did not want the valuable and important lessons he learned to be lost. This book was written to his children during a long recovery from an illness.Over many decades, Kagan has worked with and advised many top competitors and their executives.Kagan enjoys commenting on the changing industry, new technology like Artificial Intelligence, how it will impact every company and every industry, who will win, who will lose and why, and so much more.In his speeches and remarks, Kagan also sprinkles humor, and some of the important secrets and lessons from his book with the group.Kagan enjoys interacting with the audience. Helping them laugh and think through stories on the changing industry and comment on breaking news of the day, all mixed into a friendly conversation that touch people and increase their understanding.Whether the audience is the CEO, CMO, Board of Directors, executives, workers, business customers and consumers, the media and so much more.Dick Martin, former EVP of Public Relations at AT&T says, “Jeff Kagan has been described as the most widely quoted analyst in the telecommunications industry”, in his book titled; Tough Calls: AT&T and the Hard Lessons Learned from the Telecom Wars.Thinkers360 recently announced Jeff Kagan has been appointed “5G Ambassador”.They say, “this solidifies Kagan's commitment to sharing critical insights and fostering discussion around the transformative power of 5G technology.”Jeff Kagan offers comment and perspective on news, companies and industry sectors including 5G – 6G - AI - Wireless – Telecom – Communications Technology - Private Wireless - Wireless Broadband - Wi-Fi - 5G Advanced - 5G-A - Pay TV - Streaming - Cable TV - IoT - FWA - 5G Home Internet - Broadband - Satellite Broadband - Robotics - Telecom TV - Web 3.0 - Cloud - VoIP - Connected Mobility - Privacy - Smart House - Consumer Electronics and more!Thinkers360 says, “Kagan will play a pivotal role in highlighting key trends, challenges, and opportunities within the 5G ecosystem through articles, analyses, and engagement with the community.”“His expertise in wireless, telecom, AI, IoT, and other cutting-edge technologies aligns perfectly with Thinkers360's mission to provide authoritative and valuable content.”A Keynote Speaker at a conference or meeting is described as a prominent individual invited to deliver a speech. This is typically at the beginning or end of the event. This helps set the tone, be memorable and inspire attendees.Finding a good keynote speaker involves considering expertise, stage presence, and the ability to engage the audience.Effective and successful Keynote Speakers are a blend of expertise learned over time. It is stagecraft, storytelling, humor, engagement with the audience, clarity of message, ability to inspire, explain the path ahead, summarize what every person needs to do in order to be successful for them and for their company, and so much more.Having Jeff Kagan provide a keynote speech makes the company who brought him in look good to the audience.CONTACT Jeff Kagan to discuss either becoming a client to raise your profile, or as a Keynote Speaker at your upcoming event.REPORTERS who want expert, industry opinion and comment for their coverage are invited to contact Jeff Kagan.COMPANY CEOs and CMOs who want to explore becoming a Kagan client are invited to get in touch.Email at jeff@jeffKAGAN.comWebsite at www.jeffKAGAN.com Background:Search “Google News” and “Google Search” for “Jeff Kagan”LinkedIn for Jeff Kagan: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jeff-kagan/ Twitter (x) for Jeff Kagan: https://x.com/jeffkagan Kagan column on RCRWireless.com on https://www.rcrwireless.com/author/jkagan Kagan column on Equities.com on https://www.equities.com/author/jeff-kagan/ Kagan column on TechNewsWorld.com: https://www.technewsworld.com/search-results?keyword=Jeff%20Kagan&orderby=post_date&order=desc About Jeff Kagan:Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Influencer and Keynote Speaker. For four decades, he has analyzed and commented on innovation and market trends in wireless, telecom, 5G/6G, AI, IoT, Quantum Computing, Streaming TV, Telehealth, Electric Vehicles, Smart Cities, and more across both B2B and B2C landscapes.# # #

