Book: 'Father Shares Secrets to Success and Happiness with His Children' is now available to the public

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renowned Industry Analyst, Columnist, and Tech Influencer Jeff Kagan today announced he is proud to share this important book about finding the secrets to success and happiness , which he wrote for his children nearly a decade ago. This book is now available to the public on Amazon.com.This is the story of learning the secrets of success, achieving it, then losing it to a major medical illness, and then fighting to get it back, and succeeding, step by step.“I invite you to read this book and learn some of the most important secrets that catapulted my career and my life happiness to heights I never imagined”, says Jeff Kagan.Starting as the son of a butcher, Kagan started with nothing but a dream and the ability to work hard and to find hidden opportunities. He learned by following the secrets of successful people all around him.“The mistake most make is we turn to our family or friends for guidance. We think they know what we need to learn. However, like us, they do not understand either. They mean well but give wrong advice. If you want to be successful, you must learn from others who are successful. Let them guide you”, says Kagan.Kagan started out like everyone else. He struggled. However, over the course of many years of studying and learning from those he wanted to be like, he also became very successful.Then, after a decade of success, at the top of this field, he experienced a major medical emergency. Jeff Kagan had a STROKE.This stroke threw him off his horse for the next decade or longer. Unable to think clearly for quite a long time, he worked tirelessly at recovery. This was a long and slow process.Fortunately, because of his earlier success, he had the savings to survive. The good news is that bit by bit, he recovered.During recovery, Kagan became consumed with the need to write his story down. To pass on to his children the secrets to success that he learned.These lessons were too important to just let it fade away.This book has chapters addressing things he learned like the law of attraction, your brain does what you tell it, life is a game so play to win, being in the top 5 percent is a choice, learn from the successful, power-money-influence, how you are sized up by others in the first 30 seconds, don’t overthink success and much more.At that time the Kagan children were too young to remember these important lessons. So, he wrote a book to forever memorialize his discoveries. This way they would have access to these secrets throughout their life, as they grew and matured.This book is titled “Father Shares Secrets to Success and Happiness with His Children”.Now, this book is available to you. To help you learn these same, important life lessons. To accelerate your own career.Through his success, Kagan had access to many important, successful and powerful people to learn from. This includes best-selling authors, Congressmen, politicians, CEOs of some of the largest companies, Admirals, top media and news personalities, and others.“I used this information to understand the keys to success and happiness. You can do the same thing with your life, once you understand the secret”, says Kagan.There are actually quite a few secrets in this book that everyone needs to understand and use. Some will make more sense today. Others, tomorrow.“This book was written for my children. To teach them the amazing secrets to success that are timeless. Now, this book is also for you. I hope you enjoy reading this as much as I enjoyed writing it and making it available to you. I want you to learn some of what I learned. Jeff Kagan is an Atlanta-based Industry Analyst, Columnist, Tech Influencer and Keynote Speaker for decades.

