Equator Introduces APSH 430 W Air Purifier and Humidifier for Cleaner, Pet-Friendly Indoor Air

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Advanced Appliances has introduced the APSH 430 W Air Purifier + Humidifier, a compact dual-function system designed to improve indoor air quality in homes with pets, allergens, and everyday environmental irritants. Combining HEPA filtration, UV-C sterilization, and negative ion generation, this 2-in-1 model offers broad-spectrum purification and moisture enhancement for spaces up to 431 square feet.

The APSH 430 W is equipped with a true H13-grade HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns, including dust, pollen, pet dander, and mold spores. Complementing the filter is a UV-C sterilizer and an ionizer that neutralize airborne bacteria and eliminate lingering odors. A built-in humidifier with a 0.8-gallon (2.5-liter) water tank adds moisture to the air to alleviate dryness and support respiratory comfort, especially during seasonal shifts.

With its 360° spiral air intake system, the purifier draws air from all directions for even distribution throughout the room. It offers three fan speeds and a dedicated Sleep Mode, operating as quietly as 40 dB for undisturbed rest. An air quality indicator with color-coded LEDs (green, yellow, red) provides real-time feedback on indoor conditions, while the intuitive touch control panel allows users to adjust settings quickly.

The APSH 430 W features a soft-glow nightlight and a filter replacement reminder to ensure continuous optimal performance. Its compact 20.7 x 8.3 x 8.3-inch design fits seamlessly into bedrooms, offices, and shared living spaces. ETL and FCC certifications confirm the unit’s adherence to rigorous safety and performance standards.

“The APSH 430 W was developed with modern households in mind, especially those balancing pets and seasonal sensitivities,” said Nick Matthews, Marketing Executive at Equator Appliances. “It’s engineered to deliver consistent, high-efficiency air cleaning while maintaining a low profile and minimal energy footprint.”

The APSH 430 W Air Purifier + Humidifier is now available for purchase at major retailers including Amazon, Home Depot, Wayfair, Lowe’s, and Walmart.

About Equator Advanced Appliances

Established in 1991 and based in Houston, Texas, Equator Advanced Appliances specializes in compact, energy-efficient products tailored to contemporary living. Its product line includes laundry appliances, air treatment systems, refrigeration, and kitchen solutions. Equator is committed to delivering innovative designs that meet the evolving needs of modern households. For more information, visit www.equatorappliances.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

