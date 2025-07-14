Métis Crossing celebrates national recognition of long-time board member Art Cunningham

CCIB’s 2025 Award for Excellence in Indigenous Relations shines a spotlight on decades of bridge-building and community leadership

This award is a reflection of countless Elders, entrepreneurs, and community partners who trusted me enough to sit at the table together, often over bannock and coffee, to imagine something better.” — Art Cunningham, Métis Crossing Board Member

SMOKY LAKE, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Métis Crossing proudly congratulates long-time board member and respected Métis leader Art Cunningham on being named the 2025 recipient of the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) Award for Excellence in Indigenous Relations. Art’s recognition is especially meaningful to us, for more than two decades, he has guided Métis Crossing from vision to vibrant reality, offering strategic insight and genuine warmth at every step.Since 2011, the Canadian Council for Indigenous Business (CCIB) has presented the Award for Excellence in Indigenous Relations to honour an individual who “has made exceptional contributions to fostering positive and meaningful relations between Indigenous and non-Indigenous communities.” Past recipients include former prime minister Paul Martin, reconciliation champion Chief Dr. Robert Joseph, and energy leader Mark Little, underscoring the award’s national prestige.“I’ve always believed strong relationships grow from listening first and acting with integrity,” says Cunningham. “This award is a reflection of countless Elders, entrepreneurs, and community partners who trusted me enough to sit at the table together, often over bannock and coffee, to imagine something better.”Cunningham’s 35-year career includes three decades with TC Energy as Senior Indigenous Corporate Policy Advisor and, more recently, leadership of his own firm, Roundtable Consulting. Along the way, he has championed projects that respect the land, create opportunity, and celebrate Indigenous culture.Art’s journey is woven into Métis Crossing’s own. From shaping the early vision of a cultural gathering place to advising on everything from land stewardship to guest experience, he has always led with community at heart. Beyond his work with Métis Crossing, he mentors emerging Métis professionals, volunteers with Alberta’s Circle for Aboriginal Relations (CFAR), and champions cultural programs that share Métis heritage with visitors.“Art brings empathy, business savvy, and a bit of good-natured humour to every challenge,” says Juanita Marois, CEO of Métis Crossing. “His guidance has helped us grow responsibly while staying true to Métis values. This recognition feels like the whole country saying maarsii for the work he’s poured into reconciliation.”Cunningham will be formally honoured at CCIB’s West Coast Business Forum & Awards Dinner on October 9, 2025, in Vancouver, B.C. Join us in congratulating Art Cunningham, and experience the welcoming spirit he helped create at Métis Crossing. Plan your visit at metiscrossing.com About Métis CrossingMétis Crossing is Alberta’s first major Métis cultural destination, located along the scenic North Saskatchewan River, just over an hour northeast of Edmonton. Guests connect with Métis stories through immersive cultural experiences, wildlife tours, and year-round programming that celebrates Métis history, traditions, and artistry. For more information, visit metiscrossing.com.Media Contact:

