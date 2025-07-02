AsReader Sees Three Trends in RFID & Barcode Scanning: Human-Robot Collaboration, Slimmer Devices, and Next-Gen Barcodes

Human Robot Collaboration made possible with RecoHand by TEIJIN FRONTIER

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AsReader , a global leader in RFID and barcode scanning technology, is revolutionizing the industry with three key trends set to enhance efficiency, accuracy, and collaboration across various sectors. Following a dynamic tradeshow season, AsReader is bringing to market innovative solutions that redefine how businesses manage inventory and data.In a recent report by Allied Market Research entitled Barcode Reader Market , the authors stated the barcode reader market size was valued at $7.4 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $13.3 billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 6.3% from 2023 to 2032.Paul Whitney, Vice President at AsReader, has a passion for bridging gaps between people and cultures, and has dedicated the past two decades to introducing cutting-edge Japanese technologies, with the last ten years focused on AutoID/IoT and RFID. He notes significant shifts in the market, highlighting these three transformative trends.1. Human-Robot Collaboration (HRC) Redefines Warehouse Operations with RecoHand™ and Locus Origin RobotsAsReader, whose name literally means "use your phone…As a Reader," is making significant strides in Human-Robot Collaboration (HRC) through a unique partnership with RecoHand by TEIJIN FRONTIER and Locus Origin. RecoHand, a finalist for RFID Journal's Best New Product of 2024 award, seamlessly integrates with Locus Origin autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), or "cobots," to create a state-of-the-art warehouse management system.This innovative partnership redefines logistics efficiency and automation by enabling humans and robots to collaborate without replacing human labor. Locus Origin cobots navigate the warehouse floor with totes, while human workers pick products and place them into the totes. This synergy empowers people to focus on tasks requiring critical thinking and customer interaction, while cobots handle data reading, counting, tracking, and transporting objects over time-intensive or long distances, drastically cutting picking time by half in practical use in Japan.“Beyond the warehouse, HRC is applicable across any industry requiring asset counting and tracking, optimizing processes and bridging labor gaps,” said Whitney. “Anywhere that you can have people doing what they do best, working in tandem with cobots is going to help streamline productivity. Complex orders can be fulfilled quickly and accurately, even during peak demand.”A key innovation in this HRC ecosystem is the RecoHand wearable RFID device by TEIJIN FRONTIER. Unlike traditional RFID readers that scan everything in an area, RecoHand features a precise reading area of just two centimeters, virtually eliminating the chance of misreads, especially for small items like jewelry where tags are in close proximity. This groundbreaking "touch-tracking" technology allows workers to read an item as they grab it, streamlining what was previously a two-part picking process (grab item, then scan). The outer glove of the RecoHand is made from the same durable material as golf gloves by TEIJIN, a century-old Japanese textile manufacturer.2. Slimmer, More Efficient Devices for Enhanced Portability and the Benefits of AsReader’s Modular MentalityAnother emerging trend is the demand for slimmer, more ergonomic scanning devices. Recognizing that no one in the warehouse wants to carry heavy, legacy equipment, AsReader is preparing to roll out its "SLIM-Type" Barcode scanners and RFID Reader/Writers.The first in this series, the ASR-A25S1, is a new SLIM-Type 2D/1D Barcode Scanner designed for the Google Pixel 8a/7a/6a Androids. An Apple iOS version for iPhone 16e/16/15, ASR-A25S2, is just around the corner as well. The multi-OS SLIM-Type RFID Reader/Writer, ASR-M30S, is also forthcoming and AsReader confirms this device is as slim as a phone case and boasts an impressive read range of approximately 10 feet (3m) – a significant improvement over competitor devices that offer less than half that range (around 4ft/1.2m) with integrated UHF in phones.AsReader’s roots are steeped in offering a Modular ecosystem. When scanners are modular, you can upgrade the phone or scanner independently of each other, streamlining futureproofing for both. Some AsReader devices, such as the ASR-020D and ASR-022D can be used with iOS devices ranging all the way from iPhone 5 through iPhone 14, by simply changing the outer case. While this is impressive, the newest addition to AsReader’s modular lineup, the ASR-M24D, now includes a single scanner SLED-Type that can move between Androids, Lightning Connector iOS devices (iPhone 5 & SE through 14), and USB-C iOS devices (iPhone 15, 16, 16e, iPad mini6, and forward), by simply changing the Joint Connector and outer case. There is even a single case that can be used with the iPhone 16e/15/14/13/12Pro/12, including both USB-C and Lightning, all covered from a single, modular scanner.3. AsCode: The Next Evolution in BarcodesAsReader is also at the forefront of proprietary barcode technology with the introduction of AsCode, a new two-dimensional code demonstrated in 2025 for the first time outside of Japan. AsCode addresses the limitations of traditional barcodes and even standard QR codes by allowing users to manage a wider variety of information on a smartphone with unprecedented speed and efficiency.Unlike conventional barcodes, which struggle with smartphone reading distance and speed, and QR codes, which become less efficient with increased data due to smaller bits, AsCode offers distinct advantages:· Faster Reads: AsCode blocks are larger than QR Code pixels, enabling quicker and longer-distance scanning. Envision a convention badge that uses an ID# that would allow people to walk by at full speed and whose info could be read with AsCode.· Flexible Sizing: Users can customize the code size for their specific needs. For instance, a simple 7-8 digit ID can be represented by a highly simplified code for extremely fast reads, ideal for convention badges. Or customize it to be tall and skinny, to fit on the spine of a book in a library. When there's a great amount of data – such as a SKU, Serial Number, and Expiration Date all in one line, for example, AsCode can do that too.· Enhanced Security: AsCode's unique nature adds a layer of data security, preventing unauthorized reading by generic cell phone scanners.· Cost-Effective Licensing: AsCode charges "per device," not "per app," offering a more scalable solution.

