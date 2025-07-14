Week-long event brings together global teams to advance products like EIN Presswire, Perspectify, and the Newsmatics News Index through strategy workshops.

By bringing our international teams together in one place, we’re creating space for deeper collaboration and alignment across our news and communications technology portfolio.” — David Rothstein

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- News tech powerhouse Newsmatics is gearing up for a week of innovative workshops and brainstorming sessions in Prague, Czechia, with one overarching goal: to further enhance its suite of products, while exploring fresh ideas to serve its global customer base across digital platforms.From July 14–18, senior leadership, data scientists, tech specialists, marketing heads, and associates from around the world will gather to explore new strategies for moving the needle forward as a leader in news technology.The corporate meetings will wrap with a team-building adventure into the forest.Meanwhile, a major part of the Prague workshops will focus on how Newsmatics is staying ahead in the future of communications by using artificial intelligence across its news tech platforms.The company’s data scientists are expanding AI tools to improve how news is delivered, analyzed and understood.These meetings will spotlight Newsmatics’ media and news distribution platforms, including EIN Presswire Affinity Group Publishing , and the News Index Each session will focus on a particular product, such as EIN Presswire, its flagship platform praised as the world’s leading press release distribution service.EIN Presswire provides PR tools that help many small and mid-market businesses boost their visibility through targeted distribution channels.Newsmatics’ leaders will also highlight how press releases distributed through EIN Presswire can influence how AI platforms like ChatGPT and Google Gemini reflect a brand’s story, by ensuring reliable, published information is available for those AI systems to reference.In addition, media researchers and marketing experts will brainstorm ways to increase awareness of Perspectify, a platform that identifies media bias using a unique political labeling system."By bringing our international teams together in one place, we’re creating space for deeper collaboration and alignment across our news and communications technology portfolio," said David Rothstein, CEO of Newsmatics. "It’s an opportunity to step back from day-to-day operations and focus on long-term improvements that benefit both our clients and our users."Another session focuses on product positioning and outreach strategies for the company’s new Substack newsletters. This includes content strategy around U.S. Politics Today , a newsletter that delivers European-informed perspectives on U.S. political developments. The team also plans to expand content ideas for the EIN Presswire Substack , a steadily growing Substack publication that offers a mix of informative and inspirational content for communications professionals.Why Prague? Leaders said they selected Prague as the site for its corporate workshops to bring together team members from the United States and Europe. As a centrally located city, Prague reflects the company’s international focus and growing global presence.Stay tuned for updates and key takeaways from the Prague workshops. For more information, visit newsmatics.com.ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.

