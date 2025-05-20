Newsmatics Empowers Masaryk University Students with Cutting-Edge News Data Tools

Photo of Newsmatics team standing at desk with laptops open

Newsmatics engaged with students at Faculty Day, highlighting how AI and data science are reshaping the media industry

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newsmatics’ innovative products took center stage for students at Masaryk University in Brno, Czech Republic, giving them a firsthand look at how the company’s state-of-the-art tool is transforming the news industry through data science.

On May 16, the news technology company showcased the power of its Newsmatics News Index, a massive database packed with hundreds of millions of English-language news articles.

As a proud industrial partner of the Faculty of Informatics at Masaryk University in Brno, Newsmatics continues to support and collaborate with the next generation of data science talent.

The Faculty’s Day with Industrial Partners event provides students with the opportunity to engage with businesses that are part of the Association of Industrial Partners. These companies in the program participate in various initiatives with the university and offer internship opportunities.

Students also get the chance to connect directly with participating companies for potential collaborations and career prospects.

“It was great to engage in discussions with faculty and students who stopped by our stand during the Day with Industrial Partner,” said Jakub Leps, general manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences. “These discussions immediately led to exciting new ideas on how to further develop and improve our News Index.”

At Masaryk University’s Faculty of Informatics, industrial partners like Newsmatics play a pivotal role in supporting thesis topics and supervision. Newsmatics regularly oversees bachelor’s and master’s theses and is proud to have several faculty students and graduates working in its data science division.

Newsmatics’ partnership with Masaryk University's Faculty of Informatics in Brno focuses on collaboration in data science, data analysis, and AI technology.

The company is also a partner of Georgetown University’s Hoyalytics. These initiatives aim to foster growth and equip students with valuable skills for their careers after graduation.

