Newsmatics Launches U.S. Politics Today on Substack, Delivering Global Perspectives on American Policy

WASHINGTON , DC, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newsmatics, a leading news technology company with innovative digital media products, has launched U.S. Politics Today , its latest Substack publication bringing European-informed insights into the fast-moving world of U.S. politics.U.S. Politics Today brings a fresh perspective to political discourse by connecting the dots between White House decisions, Capitol Hill developments, and Supreme Court rulings. As the U.S. presidency has become a hot topic, uncertainty is growing among many Americans and people abroad.U.S. Politics Today offers something rare — outside perspective with insider insight. Its transatlantic editorial lens aims to help readers see American politics more clearly, cutting through the chaos with context and clarity.The newsletter provides coverage from a wide range of media sources and offers op-eds on hot-button issues, including congressional debates, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI), and the Trump administration’s actions.Edited and written by a team of U.S. and European experts with deep knowledge of politics, history, and media, U.S. Politics Today gives readers nuanced, comparative analysis that cuts through the noise.A unique feature is “ The Framing Effect ,” an analysis of how the media covered trending topics in politics, featuring stories with different bias labels, such as left, right, and neutral. These features aim to offer insight into how some media outlets frame political narratives.There’s a section dedicated to highlighting U.S. President Donald Trump’s most controversial or notable quotes. And another highlight of the newsletter is its political cartoons, which offer sharp, comedic insights into the world of politics.Jakub Leps, general manager of Newsmatics Data Sciences, has led the effort to launch U.S. Politics Today for a global audience. He also serves as the Substack publication’s editor-in-chief, ensuring that it delivers must-read political content geared toward a global audience.“I am proud of the team that writes the U.S. Politics Today Substack articles and analyses,” Leps said. “The team is unparalleled in its experience, ranging from seasoned journalists and political commentators to media analysts and political experts based in the United States and Europe. This diversity is reflected in our comprehensive coverage of the latest U.S. developments.”Other contributors to U.S. Politics Today include media research experts from Perspectify , a platform owned by Newsmatics that features insights into media bias and ownership.One of Perspectify's standout features is its network of hundreds of millions of news articles from a variety of sources, most of which are labeled for bias to promote transparency and diverse coverage. Subscribe now to U.S. Politics Today on Substack to explore its diverse content and engage in meaningful discussions on how U.S. policy impacts communities worldwide. Subscriptions are free, and by downloading the Substack app, readers can stay connected on the go and never miss an update.ABOUT NEWSMATICSNewsmatics Inc. is an independent privately held news tech company headquartered in Washington, D.C., focused on news technology platform development. Its activities include media monitoring, custom media analysis, and advanced intelligence software applications. Its product line includes EIN Presswire, Affinity Group Publishing, Newsmatics News Index, and Perspectify, among others. Newsmatics’ workforce consists of a global network of talented individuals focused on providing clarity and increasing transparency with respect to news content, while simultaneously striving to help fill local news deserts. To learn more about Newsmatics, go to newsmatics.com.

