TechBehemoths Releases 2025 Digital Payment Adoption Survey Results

TechBehemoths conducted a global survey from May 30 to June 6, 2025, exploring the structure, technologies, and key challenges of digital payment systems

BERLIN, GERMANY, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechBehemoths , a platform that connects tech companies and service providers with projects, conducted a global survey between 30 May - 6 June 2025.This comprehensive survey, which involved 1,050 B2B service providers and covered 48 countries, was conducted to investigate the ways in which businesses are adjusting to the digital payments landscape and developing robust systems for payment management, billing, and pricing.Digital Payments Are Becoming the Norm in IT ServicesAccording to recent insights from TechBehemoths, 75.5% of IT companies now offer digital or recurring payment solutions. While 15.4% do not yet provide these services, another 9.2% plan to start within the next year. Recurring and digital payment solutions are now a core part of businesses. As businesses use more automation, subscription models, and serve global clients, digital billing is becoming a standard for modern IT providers.How IT Companies Support Digital PaymentsTechBehemoths states that IT companies are quickly adapting to the global need for easy digital payment solutions.Here's how they're doing it:- 91.2% focus on integrating existing systems like Stripe, PayPal, or regional gateways remains a top choice.- 37.1% of companies build custom payment systems such as digital wallets and billing platforms.- 13.2% follow a hybrid model, combining third-party integrations with in-house product development.How Often Do IT Projects Include Online Payments?The recent survey by TechBehemoths looked at how often IT companies add online payment features to their projects.The results show a wide range of usage:- 33.1% of companies say that 25-50% of their projects include online payments.- 31.4% say that up to a quarter of their projects involve this feature.- 19.4% state that 50-75% of their work includes payment functionality.- Only 16.0% integrate online payments into most or all (75–100%) of their projects.Despite the growing prevalence of online payment capabilities, their application still varies widely depending on the needs of clients, project types, and business models.80.8% of IT Companies Integrate Payments Across E-Commerce and Subscription ServicesThe TechBehemoths survey shows that 80.8% of IT companies work with clients in E-commerce & Subscription Boxes, followed by SaaS/Software Products at 72.9%. Education and e-learning represent 53.7%, Financial Services at 49.7%, and Health & Fitness at 45.8%, all showing strong interest in payment integrations. AI-enabled products and services are involved in 36.2% of cases. Other sectors, such as Media & Streaming, Gaming, and Other Services, are also beginning to adopt these solutions, though they represent smaller shares.Approximately 30% of IT companies support clients with digital payment sales exceeding $1 million annually.The survey shows that clients using IT companies for digital payments are diverse. Nearly 30% of clients handle over $1 million each year, which suggests they are well-established businesses in areas like e-commerce and SaaS. About a quarter of clients manage less than $25,000, indicating many small firms and ambitious startups are also present. Only 7.5% of clients fall into the $150K–$1M range, suggesting that businesses either grow quickly or stay small. Additionally, 18.6% of clients process between $25K and $150K, while 19.2% chose not to share their numbers.What is TechBehemoths?TechBehemoths is a German platform connecting IT companies with clients globally. Featuring over 52,000 companies from 143 countries, it changes the way businesses find digital service providers. With the help of innovative tools, like Detailed Company Profiles, a Verified Reviews System, and Project Submission, TechBehemoths help users make quicker and more confident decisions.

