Summit Spine & Joint Centers Leads the Atlanta Metro Area in Intrathecal Pump Implantation and Maintenance

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers is proud to announce its expanding expertise in the implantation and ongoing maintenance of intrathecal pumps. As the demand for pain management solutions grows, Summit is at the forefront, providing advanced, comprehensive care for patients requiring intrathecal drug delivery systems.

Summit has experienced a significant rise in intrathecal pump procedures, reflecting both a commitment to innovative treatment options and dedication to patient-centered care. Its team of highly skilled specialists employs the latest techniques and state-of-the-art technology to ensure precise implantation, optimal pump programming, and ongoing maintenance—all tailored to improve the quality of life for patients.

Intrathecal pumps are an essential component of modern chronic pain management, delivering medications directly into the spinal fluid, reducing systemic side effects, and providing effective relief for patients with complex pain conditions. As awareness and acceptance of this therapy increase, Summit remains committed to offering accessible, expert care to meet this rising demand.

About Summit Spine & Joint Centers

Located in GA, NC, SC, and TN, Summit Spine & Joint Centers is a leading provider of minimally invasive spine and pain management services dedicated to improving patient outcomes through innovative treatments and compassionate care. Summit’s multidisciplinary team is focused on providing personalized solutions for patients with spine, joint, and pain conditions.

Summit Spine & Joint Centers operates 17 ASCs and 45 clinics across four (4) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Pooler, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2 locations), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Supply, Whiteville, and Wilmington; clinics South Carolina locations in Greenville and Spartanburg; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

For more information, call (770) 962-3642 or visit www.summitspine.com.

